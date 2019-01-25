Materials Up as Dollar Weakens; Vale Declines -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The British pound sterling has risen sharply this week as odds of a "no deal Brexit" have dropped. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to changes in the relative value of the dollar, rose by 1.4% to a seven-month high. Vale shares tumbled after the Brazilian iron-ore miner said a dam burst at one of its Minas Gerais locations. Brazilian rescue workers said roughly 200 people were missing in the wake of the accident.

