Materials Up as Impeachment Fears Subside -- Materials Roundup

09/25/2019 | 04:39pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as worries about a potential impeachment for President Donald Trump subsided.

Impeachment "is not a big market event yet," said Craig Birk, chief investment officer at digital financial advisory Personal Capital. Tuesday's events "raised the odds that it becomes one, but I think, for now, the market has realized that it's uncertain if we will get to actual articles of impeachment, and even if we do, it's uncertain if that's good or bad for the market."

BHP Group has approached Anglo American boss Mark Cutifani about entering the running to be its next chief executive, Bloomberg News reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

