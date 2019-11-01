Materials Up as Jobs Report Spurs Growth Bets -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after a stronger-than-anticipated jobs report.

"Solid October jobs data showed the engine of the U.S. economy is humming along despite elevated global uncertainty, a good sign for future growth as improving hiring conditions fuel consumer spending and confidence," said Ryan Detrick, senior investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Among economically sensitive miners, Freeport McMoRan shares rose by about 7%. Some agricultural futures were weak in U.S. trading, reflecting renewed doubt that the U.S. and China will sign a "phase one" trade deal this month. "The market is still vulnerable to those trade headlines," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"However, the market just wants an indication that there will not be an escalation in tariffs." Even a modest trade deal could boost the stock market, said Ms Krosby. "No meeting between President Xi and President Trump? I think that would hurt ..."

