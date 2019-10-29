Materials Up as Traders Hedge on Negotiations -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for trade negotiations and interest-rate policy.

An unnamed source within the White House told news agency Reuters that the signing of the Phase One trade deal between the U.S. and China may not happen when President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Chile in November.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates when it divulges its latest policy decision on Wednesday.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com