Materials Up as U.S., China Prepare to Resume Talks -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said a U.S. delegation would likely travel to China for further trade talks. That meeting is slated for next week in Shanghai and involve U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a senior administration official. The dollar rose against sterling after the Conservative Party elected Boris Johnson, considered a Brexit hardliner, as prime minister. "Sterling is currently floundering due to the ongoing Brexit chaos and uncertainty which has put the brakes on the U.K. economy," said Nigel Green, chief executive of financial-advice firm deVere Group, in e-mailed commentary. "The pound's weakness has also been driven by fears regarding Mr Johnson's embrace of the possibility of a no-deal Brexit on 31 October, with many forecasting an economic shock for Britain if this were to occur." Mr. Green said even a "hard break" could eventually buoy sterling as it would end a long period of uncertainty over Britain's plans to exit the European Union.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com