News : Economy & Forex
Materials Up on Hopes for Cooling US-China Tensions -- Materials Roundup

08/30/2019 | 04:28pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid hopes that U.S.-Chinese tensions were cooling.

Nickel futures rose by 9% on the London Metal Exchange after Indonesia banned exports of nickel ore earlier than expected, weighing on supplies of the stainless steel component.

Orange-juice futures turned lower Friday after rallying about 12% on the week as Hurricane Dorian heads directly toward the orange-growing areas of Florida.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture economists projected that overall debt in the farm sector will rise this year hit $415.7 billion, the highest level since 1982, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

