Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Up on Hopes for Further Trade Negotiations -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as fears of an escalating trade war abated somewhat.

President Donald Trump struck a more conciliatory tone in comments closing the Group of 7 summit in France, reopening the possibility of a trade agreement with China.

"Friday really pointed to an escalation," said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers. "Now, again, President Trump...has a long history of threatening Armageddon then taking it back, which is what this seems like to me, especially in light of the G-7 conversation."

China's top negotiator, Liu He, told Reuters that Beijing hoped to resolve the trade war through a "calm" process. While negotiations between the U.S. and China are likely to continue, there are indications that Chinese leaders are seeking to delay an agreement until after the 2020 elections, said Mr. Pursche.

Hog futures surged by more than 7% on the prospects of eased tensions between the U.S. and China, and a separate trade deal with Japan--both of which could bolster agricultural exports.

Fortescue Metals Group said annual profit more than tripled as the Australian miner benefited from a surge in iron-ore prices, increases sparked by a Brazilian dam disaster.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -5.28% 7.17 End-of-day quote.80.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05pTrump's aggressive, mixed signals on China whiplash Wall Street
RE
05:04pSouth Korea consumer sentiment, inflation views dive ahead of rate meeting
RE
05:02pFinancials Up as Emphasis Shifts From Trade to Rate Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:59pConsumer Cos Up as Trade Fears Subside -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:55pTreasury Yields Rebound on Trump's China Comments
DJ
04:45pHealth Care Up Amid Deal Activity - Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:44pStocks, dollar rise as U.S.-China trade rhetoric softens
RE
04:44pStocks, dollar rise as U.S.-China trade rhetoric softens
RE
04:41pIndustrials up After Durable-Goods Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:40pStocks, dollar rise as U.S.-China trade rhetoric softens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin city rent cap plans hit real estate shares
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group