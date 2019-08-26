Materials Up on Hopes for Further Trade Negotiations -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as fears of an escalating trade war abated somewhat.

President Donald Trump struck a more conciliatory tone in comments closing the Group of 7 summit in France, reopening the possibility of a trade agreement with China.

"Friday really pointed to an escalation," said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers. "Now, again, President Trump...has a long history of threatening Armageddon then taking it back, which is what this seems like to me, especially in light of the G-7 conversation."

China's top negotiator, Liu He, told Reuters that Beijing hoped to resolve the trade war through a "calm" process. While negotiations between the U.S. and China are likely to continue, there are indications that Chinese leaders are seeking to delay an agreement until after the 2020 elections, said Mr. Pursche.

Hog futures surged by more than 7% on the prospects of eased tensions between the U.S. and China, and a separate trade deal with Japan--both of which could bolster agricultural exports.

Fortescue Metals Group said annual profit more than tripled as the Australian miner benefited from a surge in iron-ore prices, increases sparked by a Brazilian dam disaster.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com