Materials Up on Rate-Cut Bets -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders bet weak factory and employment data set the table for a Federal Reserve rate cut later in the month. The U.S. private sector added 102,000 jobs in June, missing economist forecasts for 135,000 jobs, according to payroll data manager ADP. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to changes in the outlook for interest rates, settled 1.1% higher at $1,423 a troy ounce, their highest level since 2013. Grain futures rose after Bloomberg News reported the Chinese government was again considering purchasing U.S. agricultural products. The price of soybeans, the crop most affected by the trade war between the U.S. and China, rose by more than 1%. Corn futures had even larger gains. Brazilian police probing the deadly collapse of a Vale SA mine-waste dam are investigating whether the company's chief financial officer and two former senior executives were aware of structural weaknesses in the barrier, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com