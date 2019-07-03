Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials Up on Rate-Cut Bets -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders bet weak factory and employment data set the table for a Federal Reserve rate cut later in the month. The U.S. private sector added 102,000 jobs in June, missing economist forecasts for 135,000 jobs, according to payroll data manager ADP. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to changes in the outlook for interest rates, settled 1.1% higher at $1,423 a troy ounce, their highest level since 2013. Grain futures rose after Bloomberg News reported the Chinese government was again considering purchasing U.S. agricultural products. The price of soybeans, the crop most affected by the trade war between the U.S. and China, rose by more than 1%. Corn futures had even larger gains. Brazilian police probing the deadly collapse of a Vale SA mine-waste dam are investigating whether the company's chief financial officer and two former senior executives were aware of structural weaknesses in the barrier, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Tribunal Continues Finding—Unitized Wall Modules from China
PU
04:31pUnivision exploring options, including sale - WSJ
RE
04:28pHealth Care Up as Traders Hedge on Regulatory Outlook -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:23pIndustrials Up as Rate Implications Trump Weak Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:18pDOJ WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE : AG Kaul Urges Federal Government to Ensure Equal Access to Shelters
PU
04:18pCBP U S CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION : Agriculture Specialists at Port Manatee Intercept Rare Pest, First In Florida Discovery
PU
04:18pMaterials Up on Rate-Cut Bets -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:16pEnergy Up on Mixed US Oil Supply Picture -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:08pCHILLING OUT : 10 Frozen Recipes for Summer
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank Shops Around Its Equities Unit -- WSJ
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Brewer Puts Asia IPO In High Gear
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About