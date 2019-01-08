Log in
Materials Up on Trade-Deal Hopes -- Materials Roundup

01/08/2019 | 04:18pm EST

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after reports that both U.S. and Chinese delegations perceive progress towards a final trade agreement. Chinese regulators cleared the way for seed and chemical maker DowDuPont to begin selling to U.S. farmers new soybean seeds modified to survive a powerful herbicide combination. Palladium for March delivery rose by 1.7%, adding to a string of gains. Prices for the metal have now increased around 19% in the last three months, outstripping the gains for gold and other precious metals. Palladium's gains reflect shortages of the metal and anticipation that a trade deal will drive up demand for automobiles, whose exhaust systems often include palladium.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

