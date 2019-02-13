Materials Up on Trade-Deal Optimism, Freeport Strength -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose in anticipation of a trade deal between the U.S. and China. Shares of Freeport-McMoRan rallied after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley said the miner's concentration in copper markets would allow it to be among the main beneficiaries on the stock market from a likely tightening of copper supplies. The new chief executive of Barrick Gold said he favors a partnership with rival Newmont Mining to combine ore processing at some Nevada mines.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com