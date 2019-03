Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid optimism on trade talks. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said talks between the U.S. and China were intensifying and nearing the endgame. Copper futures rallied, adding 0.9% to $2.9295 a pound on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, in anticipation of a deal. Prices have climbed about 11% for the year, even as they remain about 12% below their June four-year highs.

