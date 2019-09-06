Materials up After August Jobs Report -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after a mixed jobs report.

U.S. employers added 130,000 workers in August, short of economists' forecasts, according to the Labor Department tally.

Other statistics in the report, including the participation rate and hours worked, suggested that the labor market remained healthy, according to one strategist. "There was something for the bears, and something for the bulls in this report," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "What it does is underscore that it looks as if the Fed will be inclined to lower rates at its next meeting but probably at 25 basis points rather than the [Trump] administration's desired 50 basis-points."

Nucor said Chief Executive John Ferriola will retire at the end of the year and be replaced by veteran executive Leon Topalian, as the largest U.S. steelmaker navigates weakening demand from a decelerating industrial sector.

