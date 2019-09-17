Materials up Ahead of Fed Policy Statement -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement Wednesday.

Copper prices have retreated this week after downbeat Chinese economic data raised new fears about a "hard landing" for its economy.

Prices of another industrial metal, nickel, have been on the retreat for much of September as "irrational exuberance" about the ban on nickel-ore exports from Indonesia fades, according to an analyst at brokerage BMO Capital, as reported earlier.

