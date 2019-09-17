Log in
Materials up Ahead of Fed Policy Statement -- Materials Roundup

09/17/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement Wednesday.

Copper prices have retreated this week after downbeat Chinese economic data raised new fears about a "hard landing" for its economy.

Prices of another industrial metal, nickel, have been on the retreat for much of September as "irrational exuberance" about the ban on nickel-ore exports from Indonesia fades, according to an analyst at brokerage BMO Capital, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH 0.12% 5877 End-of-day quote.0.65%
LME NICKEL CASH -2.95% 17295 End-of-day quote.65.66%
