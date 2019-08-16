Log in
Materials up Amid Hopes for Stimulus -- Materials Roundup

0
08/16/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied as traders bet that central-bank actions would stave off a global recession.

Olli Rehn, a European Central Bank official, pledged that the central bank will act aggressively at its next policy meeting during an interview Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve's options may be limited by stronger-than-expected U.S. data, according to one brokerage. "U.S. data are strong, but the trade war got worse...What's a Fed to do?" said strategists at Swiss bank UBS, in a note to clients.

Gold futures, which fare better during times of declining interest rates, pulled back from a six-year high, but logged their third weekly gain in a row.

Bayer shares rose after analysts at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the German chemicals and drug giant would likely settle Roundup weed-killer lawsuits for less money than was currently priced into the market.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

