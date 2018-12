Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied as traders rotated back into trade and rate-sensitive sectors. Grain futures declined as rains in South American crop-producing regions looked set to boost global supplies., giving China more leeway in trade negotiations with the U.S. Gold futures, which attracted investors as a safe haven during the depths of the stock-market selloff of the last four sessions, pared gains on Wednesday as stocks rebounded.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com