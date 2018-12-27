Materials up on Trade-Talk Hopes -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked up, amid hopes of progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China. A U.S. trade delegation will travel to China on Jan. 7, Bloomberg News reported. Gold for February delivery on Comex rose $8.10, or 0.6%, to $1,281.10 an ounce as stock indexes swung wildly and the dollar weakened Thursday. Gold futures are sometimes used as a safe haven during periods of volatility and have a strong inverse correlation with the dollar.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com