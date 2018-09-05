Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Materials up on Weaker Dollar -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 10:19pm CEST

Shares of miners and other commodities producers rose, helped by a weaker dollar that supported metals prices even as an emerging-markets currency crisis appeared to spread. Indonesia increased its import tax by up to four times on more than 1,100 consumer goods and delayed construction of some power plants to try to arrest the rupiah's sharp fall. The stock market in Indonesia fell sharply after the surprise intervention. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee also continued its retreat and the yield on 10-year Indian government debt closed above 8% for the first time since 2014. German chemicals conglomerate Bayer AG cut its earnings projection because of delays in closing its acquisition of Monsanto, and warned that the number of American plaintiffs alleging Monsanto weed-killers cause cancer has risen sharply.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52pRGA &NDASH; REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION : Mark Begich and Bill Walker Embrace Same Failed Democrat Agenda That Hurts Alaskans
PU
10:52pUNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL : Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning South Sudan Meets to Discuss Chair’s Recent Visit to South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda
PU
10:52pUN UNITED NATIONS : Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning South Sudan Meets to Discuss Chair’s Recent Visit to South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda
PU
10:50pTech Stocks Retreat as Senate Hearing Proceeds--Update
DJ
10:44pEMBATTLED BLOOD-TESTING FIRM THERANOS TO DISSOLVE : Wsj
RE
10:41pNasdaq falls as U.S. lawmakers grill Facebook, Twitter executives
RE
10:41pFinancials Down as Emerging-Markets Fears Build -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10:40pConsumer Cos Down Amid Growth Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
10:32pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Latvia Presents Credentials
PU
10:32pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Permanent Observer for International Committee of Red Cross Presents Letter of Appointment
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
4NIKE : NIKE : Anthem Backlash Strikes Nike, Hurting Share Price
5NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Kymriah to Be Used for Cancer Patients in the U.K.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.