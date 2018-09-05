Materials up on Weaker Dollar -- Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities producers rose, helped by a weaker dollar that supported metals prices even as an emerging-markets currency crisis appeared to spread. Indonesia increased its import tax by up to four times on more than 1,100 consumer goods and delayed construction of some power plants to try to arrest the rupiah's sharp fall. The stock market in Indonesia fell sharply after the surprise intervention. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee also continued its retreat and the yield on 10-year Indian government debt closed above 8% for the first time since 2014. German chemicals conglomerate Bayer AG cut its earnings projection because of delays in closing its acquisition of Monsanto, and warned that the number of American plaintiffs alleging Monsanto weed-killers cause cancer has risen sharply.

