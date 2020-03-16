Log in
Maternity Intimate Wear Market 2020-2024 | Growth in Online Sales to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/16/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the maternity intimate wear market and it is poised to grow by USD 347.31 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005607/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Lamaze International, Mamaway Maternity, Medela AG, Thyme Maternity and Tytex AS are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growth in online sales has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Maternity Intimate Wear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Maternity Intimate Wear Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Bras
  • Panties
  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40234

Maternity Intimate Wear Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our maternity intimate wear market report covers the following areas:

  • Maternity Intimate Wear Market Size
  • Maternity Intimate Wear Market Trends
  • Maternity Intimate Wear Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for antimicrobial and ecofriendly maternity intimate wear as one of the prime reasons driving the maternity intimate wear market growth during the next few years.

Maternity Intimate Wear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the maternity intimate wear market, including some of the vendors such as Lamaze International, Mamaway Maternity, Medela AG, Thyme Maternity and Tytex AS. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the maternity intimate wear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Maternity Intimate Wear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist maternity intimate wear market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the maternity intimate wear market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the maternity intimate wear market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of maternity intimate wear market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Bras - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Panties - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing innovation in comfort, appearance, and quality of maternity intimate wear
  • Increasing demand for antimicrobial and ecofriendly maternity intimate wear
  • Customization of maternity intimate products

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Belly Bandit
  • Cake Maternity
  • Destination Maternity Corp.
  • Hanesbrands Inc.
  • JoJo Maman Bébé
  • Lamaze International
  • Mamaway Maternity
  • Medela AG
  • Thyme Maternity
  • Tytex AS

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
