Matic Obtains SOC 2 Type II Certification

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Matic, the digital homeowners insurance marketplace built for mortgage servicers and lenders, announced that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit. Conducted by IS Partners, LLC, a globally recognized certified public accounting firm, the audit verifies that Matic's information security practices, policies, procedures and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for effectively protecting sensitive client data.



The SOC 2 Type II certification obtained by Matic verifies that the company's internal security, privacy, confidentiality, availability and processing integrity have been established and effectively executed over an extended period of time. The audit report serves as an endorsement that Matic's information privacy controls are appropriately designed to safeguard the data of its highly regulated mortgage industry clients.



"Matic is deeply empathetic to our clients' need to protect homeowners' sensitive data and comply with the complex regulatory standards governing their operations," said Shaz Kojouri, VP of Legal and Compliance, Matic. "By meeting the industry's most rigorous standards as certified by a third-party auditing firm, Matic is demonstrating our commitment to being responsible stewards of the data entrusted to us by mortgage servicers and lenders."



A licensed insurance agency in all 50 states, Matic also meets all requirements of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) and the Unfair, Deceptive or Abusive Acts or Practices Act (UDAAP).



Matic is a digital homeowners insurance marketplace built for mortgage servicers and lenders. Matic's proprietary technology analyzes data from loan origination and servicing software to give homebuyers multiple policy options within seconds - without any manual data entry or lengthy questionnaires. With more than 20 A-rated carrier partners and industry-leading customer service ratings, Matic helps loan officers close deals faster and enables mortgage servicers to delight customers with an average of $517 in unexpected savings.



