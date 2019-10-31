Log in
10/31/2019 | 02:40pm EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Matic, a fully licensed digital insurance agency that partners with mortgage servicers and originators to sell insurance products to borrowers, has been named to FinTech Global's InsurTech100. The annual awards program, now in its second year, recognizes the pioneering tech firms leading today's global insurance industry.

Matic

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct 31, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Matic, a fully licensed digital insurance agency that partners with mortgage servicers and originators to sell insurance products to borrowers, has been named to FinTech Global's InsurTech100. The annual awards program, now in its second year, recognizes the pioneering tech firms leading today's global insurance industry.

A panel of industry experts selected Matic from a field of more than 1,000 insurtech companies curated by data and research firm Fintech Global. Matic was recognized for helping mortgage lenders and servicers tackle the challenge of integrating homeowners insurance into the mortgage process. Its proprietary technology condenses the timeframe required to compare and purchase policies from an average of two to three days to about two to three minutes, greatly speeding up loan transactions and helping mortgage customers save money.

"Matic provides the missing link between insurance carriers and mortgage companies, adding considerable value for both parties - and their customers - along the way," said Matic CEO Ben Madick. "Carriers can leverage Matic to deliver a quality-focused online bind experience that decreases claims ratios and underwriting risk, while mortgage lenders and servicers can 'wow' customers by making it simpler than ever before to compare and purchase the homeowners insurance required for a home loan. We're honored to be recognized among this esteemed list of companies transforming the insurance industry through technology."

"The insurtech industry has seen huge growth in the last two years as insurance companies grapple with the challenges of digital transformation and new demands from customers," stated Fintech Global in a press release. "Nearly $10 billion has been invested in insurtech companies since the beginning of 2017."
A full list of the InsurTech 100 can be found at https://fintech.global/insurtech100/.

About Matic

Matic is a digital homeowners insurance marketplace built for mortgage servicers and lenders. Matic's proprietary technology analyzes data from loan origination and servicing software to give homebuyers multiple policy options within seconds - without any manual data entry or lengthy questionnaires. With more than 20 A-rated carrier partners and industry-leading customer service ratings, Matic helps loan officers close deals faster and enables mortgage servicers to delight customers with an average of $617 per year in unexpected savings.

For more information, visit https://matic.com or follow Matic on LinkedIn.

News Source: Matic Insurance Services

Related link: https://maticinsurance.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/matic-named-to-insurtech100-list-of-the-worlds-top-insurance-technology-providers/
