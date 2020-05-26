Log in
MatriSys Bioscience Inc. is pleased to announce that Magda Marquet PhD has been appointed Chairwoman of MatriSys' Board of Directors

05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatriSys Bioscience, Inc., a leader in the field of microbiome-based therapeutics, is pleased to announce that Magda Marquet PhD has been appointed Chairwoman of MatriSys’ Board of Directors. Dr. Marquet joined MatriSys Bioscience as an outside director in November 2018. She is a recognized life sciences serial entrepreneur, business and community leader with a successful track record in entrepreneurship and company building. In addition to co-founding Alma Life Sciences LLC, an early stage investment firm and serving as co-CEO, Magda has served in various other leadership roles during her career. She was co-President and CEO of Althea Technologies for ten years prior to the company’s successful acquisition by Ajinomoto. Magda also co-founded AltheaDx, a spin-off of Althea Technologies focusing in precision medicine, and held management positions at companies such as Vical Inc. and Amylin Pharmaceuticals. Magda currently serves on the Board of Directors of Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) and Pfenex (PFNX) as well as several private companies boards such as Sente and Micronoma.

She currently sits on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the UCSD Moores Cancer Center where she served as its Chairwoman in 2016-2017. She is also a Life Director of BIOCOM having served as Chairwoman in 2013-2014. She is a former Director and member of the Executive Committee of the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and former Chair of the Global Competitiveness Council (EDC/World Trade Center) and serves on the Board of the Kyoto Symposium Organization and the Board of Overseers of The Scripps Research Institute. Additionally, Magda is a Member of Governor Gavin Newsom's Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery.

Magda received many prestigious awards throughout her career including the Ernst & Young Regional Entrepreneur of the Year award in the life sciences category and the Director of the Year award in Corporate Governance.

"Dr. Marquet brings her broad technical background and proven boardroom leadership experience to the role of Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, and we are thrilled to acknowledge her contributions in supporting the MatriSys team," said Mark S. Wilson, Co-founder and Director. 

“I am delighted to serve on the Board of MatriSys Biosciences as Chairwoman and I am very grateful for this opportunity,” stated Magda Marquet. “MatriSys Biosciences has a very unique dermatology pipeline based on the groundbreaking skin microbiome research of Dr. Richard Gallo and has already accomplished significant clinical validation.”

About MSB-01

MatriSys Bioscience is currently developing MSB-01 which is a commercially viable room-temperature stable topical formulation of freeze-dried Shominis Strain A9 bacteria for application to the lesional skin of atopic dermatitis patients.

About MatriSys Bioscience

MatriSys Bioscience is a clinical stage Specialty Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and commercializing rational microbiome therapies for the top five dermatology and skin care conditions. Our foundational microbiome therapeutics platform is based on the pioneering work of Richard L. Gallo MD PhD, Distinguished Professor and Founding Chair, Department of Dermatology at the University of California, San Diego and the http://gallolab.ucsd.edu/. For more information, please visit http://www.matrisysbio.com/

Contact:
info@matrisysbio.com 
858.456.3919

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
