MatriSys Bioscience Inc. is pleased to announce that we have been selected as a CONNECT 2020 Cool Company

05/28/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatriSys Bioscience, Inc., a leader in the field of microbiome-based therapeutics is pleased to announce that it was named a 2020 “Cool Company” by Connect/San Diego Venture Group (SDVG). Connect/SDVG is a regional, non-profit organization whose mission is to help innovators and entrepreneurs in Southern California by providing access to investors, mentors and education. Each year, Connect/SDVG picks 30 to 40 companies that have the greatest potential to revolutionize their industry.

“We are extremely grateful to Connect/San Diego Venture Group for selecting MatriSys Bioscience and we are proud to be identified as one of San Diego’s “Cool Companies” said Mark S. Wilson, Co-founder and Director of MatriSys Bioscience “It is an honor to receive this recognition and we are looking forward to be introduced to VC firms from in and outside of the San Diego area.”

Mr. Wilson has been an Entrepreneur-in-resident at Connect for many years helping to tune the business plan of early stage startups. It was at a Connect event that Professor Gallo, who discovered the microbiome technology, and Mr. Wilson met. MatriSys’ original business plan was conceived in the conference rooms of Connect and is an excellent example of how San Diego’s lifescience community thrives here.

About Connect

Connect is a community nonprofit organization passionate about helping tech and lifesci entrepreneurs build great companies. Connect serves entrepreneurs throughout their growth journey with a suite of curated programs aimed to help companies grow, gain access to capital, and scale. 

The national venture capital community is annually presented with ‘Cool Companies’, San Diego’s top-performing startups, selected neutrally by our elite community of VCs, angel investors, entrepreneurs, executives, market influencers, and community leaders.

We help innovative companies thrive so they can make a meaningful impact on the economic development of the region, and together create a world-class tech ecosystem.

Cool Company program

Cool Companies is an annual capital program designed to match San Diego’s best technology and life sciences startups ready to raise Series A — with quality venture capital. The program selects top tier, local entrepreneurs raising institutional funding, and grants them opportunities for direct access to capital providers. The program regularly attracts over 200 VCs to the region annually. Since 2016, Cool Companies have raised over $400M, in just Series A institutional funding.

About MSB-01 

MatriSys Bioscience is currently developing MSB-01 which is a commercially viable room-temperature stable topical formulation of freeze-dried Shominis Strain A9 bacteria for application to the lesional skin of atopic dermatitis patients.

About MatriSys Bioscience  

MatriSys Bioscience is a clinical stage Specialty Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and commercializing rational microbiome therapies for the top five dermatology and skin care conditions. Our foundational microbiome therapeutics platform is based on the pioneering work of Richard L. Gallo MD PhD, Distinguished Professor and Founding Chair, Department of Dermatology at the University of California, San Diego and the http://gallolab.ucsd.edu/. For more information, please visit http://www.matrisysbio.com/.

info@matrisysbio.com 858.456.3919

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87f7d0af-53bc-436a-818d-5d3aad538230

Primary Logo

Connect Cool Company 2020 Badge

Cool Company 2020

© GlobeNewswire 2020
