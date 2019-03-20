Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MatriSys Bioscience announces successful FDA Pre-IND review and Phase 2 plans for MSB-01, a revolutionary human-microbiome based treatment for Atopic Dermatitis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 07:55pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatriSys Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing rationally designed microbiome therapeutics to treat the top five skin diseases, today announced it has successfully completed a pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA provided positive feedback regarding the planned initiation of clinical trials for MSB-01 under a U.S. IND for MatriSys’ lead microbiome-based candidate, MSB-01, for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis (AD). An Investigational New Drug Application (IND) is a request for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization to administer an investigational drug to humans. 

“The positive feedback received from the FDA is encouraging and paves the way for submission of an IND application to the FDA and a Phase 2 trial for Atopic Dermatitis,” said Mark S. Wilson, MatriSys Bioscience Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate the FDA’s guidance as we pursue our mission of bringing a novel and effective treatment to the 18 million Americans suffering with AD.” MatriSys plans to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial with 150 patients over a 12-week treatment period. The trial will include a randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled safety, tolerability, and efficacy study using MSB-01 to treat atopic dermatitis.

Atopic Dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease which poses a significant burden on patients' quality of life. AD affects up to 30% of children and up to 3% of adults and those numbers continue to increase worldwide. Compared to healthy individuals, subjects with AD have a lower bacterial diversity that translates to an inability to resist colonization by the pathogen Staphylococcus aureus. MSB-01 is a proprietary topical bacterial formulation containing a stabilized lyophilized topical preparation of Staphylococcus hominis, universal strain A9 (Sh-A9). The topical formulation is applied to the skin of patients, and the lyophilized bacteria Sh-A9 return to an active state and kill Staph. aureus. This approach is a dramatic improvement over broad-spectrum antibiotics that destroy pathogenic bacteria but also kill beneficial bacteria by “friendly fire”. 

About MatriSys Bioscience 

MatriSys Bioscience, Inc. is a clinical stage Specialty Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and commercializing rational microbiome therapies for the top five dermatology and skin care conditions. MatriSys’ foundational microbiome therapeutics platform is based on the pioneering work of Richard L. Gallo MD PhD, Distinguished Professor and Founding Chair, Department of Dermatology, University of California, San Diego.

Mark Wilson
+1 (858) 752-9003

Matrisys.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:30pAdvanced VICIS Youth Helmets Adopted by South County Trojans Elite Football Rated Safest in the World by New Virginia Tech Study
PR
08:29pLevi Strauss valued at $6.6 billion as IPO prices above target
RE
08:29pJ55 CAPITAL : Aquilini GameCo Inc. Completes $25,000,200 Financing to Acquire Esports Business
AQ
08:26pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo is diamond sponsor of AgriteQ
AQ
08:26pDOHA BANK : announces winners of 10th Al Dana savings scheme draw
AQ
08:25p3P LEARNING : Australian students are struggling with literacy
PU
08:21pPawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS
GL
08:20pTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Advanced DualBeam Scanning Electron Microscope Designed to Increase Productivity and Accelerate Yield
PU
08:16pU.S. fund Elliott battles the odds in latest showdown with Hyundai
RE
08:15pGRAPHENE 3D LAB : Announces Private Placement of up to $275,000
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Levi Strauss valued at $6.6 billion as IPO prices above target
2THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Advanced DualBeam Scanning Electron Microscope Desig..
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to post steepest profit fall in 13 years on games setback
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Correction to Miller Lite Bud Knight Article
5WORLDPAY INC : WORLDPAY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Inv..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.