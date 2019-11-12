Matrix Medical Network Celebrates National Nurse Practitioner Week

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Medical Network, a leading provider of in-home and mobile health clinic assessments and care management, is recognizing nurse practitioners nationwide and within its own clinical teams during National Nurse Practitioner Week, November 10-16.



Nurse practitioners (NPs) are celebrated this week in recognition of their exceptional professional accomplishments and the impact they have on the healthcare system and patient outcomes. Whether diagnosing or treating complex conditions or educating individuals to make smarter health decisions through lifestyle modification and wellness programs, NPs are highly skilled and trusted healthcare providers. Matrix NPs work in numerous areas of member care which include connecting diagnosis to appropriate medications, coding, health education, communication with a member’s primary care physician, case management referrals and coordination of care.

“Nurse practitioners play an integral role in the overall healthcare delivery system and at Matrix, NPs are critical to optimizing the health outcomes of the members we serve,” said Dr. Daniel J. Castillo, Matrix Chief Medical Officer, Group President Product, Quality and Innovation. “As part of this recognition week, we raise awareness of the significance all nurse practitioners have on their patients, and especially thank our own broad network of clinical champions for their commitment to clinical excellence and making an impact.”

Delivering quality compassionate care and collaborating with other healthcare providers for coordination of care is part of an NP’s routine. They are skilled in delivering primary care or care in a variety of specialty services to diverse populations in the home, on mobile health clinics and in medical facilities. Millions of Americans nationwide receive exceptional care from a trusted nurse practitioner.

During this special recognition week, please join Matrix in celebrating NPs for their vital role in improving patient care and making a different in the lives of individuals and in the communities they serve.

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. Matrix providers engage with health plan members wherever they are in their journey to health improvement. Our national network of community-based clinicians delivers in-home services for members while our fleet of mobile health clinics provides community-based care with advance diagnostic capabilities. These options, and our advanced engagement approach, helps health plans manage risks, close care gaps and connect members to more options for the care and support they need. Matrix is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, and partners with leading health plans and providers across the country. Matrix is backed by Frazier Healthcare and Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq: PRSC) of Stamford, CT. For more information, visit matrixmedicalnetwork.com .