Matt King Joins Securian Financial as National TPA Relationships Director

Industry veteran Matt King has joined Securian Financial as national Third Party Administrator (TPA) relationships director for the company’s retirement solutions division.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005050/en/

Matt King, national Third Party Administrator (TPA) relationships director, Securian Financial (Photo: Business Wire)

Based in West Hartford, Conn., King is responsible for developing a TPA program focused on strategic relationships, superior service and innovative solutions.

“We continue adding talent to our retirement plans team due to growing demand for our solutions,” said Steve Chappell, Securian Financial’s national vice president of retirement plan sales. “Matt King is an outstanding hire and we are excited to have him building and growing our TPA programs.”

Prior to joining Securian Financial, King served as TPA relationships director for The Standard and director of TPA sales support for Transamerica. He holds FINRA Series 6, 26 and 63 registrations, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt. King has served on the National Institute of Pension Administrators (NIPA) board of directors since 2016 and is currently CFO.

“I believe deeply that all great TPA relationships are based on connection, commitment and conviction,” said King. “I am excited about joining the Securian Financial family to create a unique and memorable TPA experience.”

Securian Financial has been helping people save for retirement since 1930. Its platform features long-tenured retirement specialists, fiduciary-friendly fee levelization practices and extensive administrative outsourcing, most of which is offered at no additional cost. Securian Financial provides services to employer-sponsored retirement plans through group annuity products issued by Minnesota Life Insurance Company.

ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL

At Securian Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it. We’re guided by our purpose: helping customers build secure tomorrows. Since 1880, we’ve been building a uniquely diversified company that has outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers. We’re committed to the markets we serve, providing insurance, investment and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most.

Matt King is a Registered Representative of Securian Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

This is a general communication for informational and educational purposes. The materials and the information are not designed, or intended to be applicable to any person’s individual circumstances. It should not be considered investment advice, nor does it constitute a recommendation that any engage in (or refrain from) a particular course of action. If you are seeking investment advice or recommendations, please contact your financial professional.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc. and affiliates. Insurance products are issued by its affiliated insurance companies, including Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company, a New York authorized insurer. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Securian Financial Services, Inc., registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC.

DOFU 9-2019

939948

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005050/en/