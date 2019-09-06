Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Matt King Joins Securian Financial as National TPA Relationships Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Industry veteran Matt King has joined Securian Financial as national Third Party Administrator (TPA) relationships director for the company’s retirement solutions division.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005050/en/

Matt King, national Third Party Administrator (TPA) relationships director, Securian Financial (Photo: Business Wire)

Matt King, national Third Party Administrator (TPA) relationships director, Securian Financial (Photo: Business Wire)

Based in West Hartford, Conn., King is responsible for developing a TPA program focused on strategic relationships, superior service and innovative solutions.

“We continue adding talent to our retirement plans team due to growing demand for our solutions,” said Steve Chappell, Securian Financial’s national vice president of retirement plan sales. “Matt King is an outstanding hire and we are excited to have him building and growing our TPA programs.”

Prior to joining Securian Financial, King served as TPA relationships director for The Standard and director of TPA sales support for Transamerica. He holds FINRA Series 6, 26 and 63 registrations, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt. King has served on the National Institute of Pension Administrators (NIPA) board of directors since 2016 and is currently CFO.

“I believe deeply that all great TPA relationships are based on connection, commitment and conviction,” said King. “I am excited about joining the Securian Financial family to create a unique and memorable TPA experience.”

Securian Financial has been helping people save for retirement since 1930. Its platform features long-tenured retirement specialists, fiduciary-friendly fee levelization practices and extensive administrative outsourcing, most of which is offered at no additional cost. Securian Financial provides services to employer-sponsored retirement plans through group annuity products issued by Minnesota Life Insurance Company.

ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL
At Securian Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it. We’re guided by our purpose: helping customers build secure tomorrows. Since 1880, we’ve been building a uniquely diversified company that has outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers. We’re committed to the markets we serve, providing insurance, investment and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most.

Matt King is a Registered Representative of Securian Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

This is a general communication for informational and educational purposes. The materials and the information are not designed, or intended to be applicable to any person’s individual circumstances. It should not be considered investment advice, nor does it constitute a recommendation that any engage in (or refrain from) a particular course of action. If you are seeking investment advice or recommendations, please contact your financial professional.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc. and affiliates. Insurance products are issued by its affiliated insurance companies, including Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company, a New York authorized insurer. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Securian Financial Services, Inc., registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC.

DOFU 9-2019
939948


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:29aSYNTHETICMR : Yvonne Mårtensson leaves the board of SyntheticMR AB
AQ
09:29aTamino announces new Website utilizing sophisticated IT Tools has been developed and published
GL
09:28aFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KPTI, EGBN, MNK and CAH
GL
09:27aJUST EAT : Form 8.3 - Takeaway.com
PU
09:27aMULTICONSULT : Lørenskog is Norway's most forward-looking urban municipality
PU
09:27aJUST EAT : Form 8.3 - Takeaway.com NV
PU
09:27aNEXUS INFRASTRUCTURE : Director/PDMR Dealing
PU
09:27aNEXUS INFRASTRUCTURE : Director Dealing
PU
09:27aDIANA SHIPPING : Commences Self Tender Offer to Purchase up to 1,408,450 Shares
PU
09:27aSONA CHAWLA : Kohl's President Sona Chawla to Leave in October
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2IROBOT CORPORATION : NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands
3AXIATA GROUP BHD : Norway's Telenor and Malaysia's Axiata pull plug on Asian telecom tie-up
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Deepens Partnership With China
5NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic Data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group