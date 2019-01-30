Matt Light Joins Planisware as Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development

Planisware
today announced that Matt Light, former Research Vice President with
Gartner Inc., has joined Planisware in a newly created position, as a
vice president and member of the executive team.
Planisware welcomes Matt Light as new VP, Strategy and Corporate Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Please join me in welcoming Matt Light to our team!” Antoine Villata,
CEO, Planisware USA, Inc. said to employees gathered for the company’s
kick-off this year in Costa Rica. “Through his work on Gartner’s PPM
‘Magic Quadrant,’ Matt has driven innovation in our market and he
stresses, as we do, the importance of the whole customer experience,
from product to service. He has proven to be a thought leader throughout
his career and will help immensely in meeting our ambitious growth
goals.”
As Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development, Mr. Light will help
guide Planisware’s strategic direction, develop partnerships and
alliances, explore acquisitions, support analyst relations, and
contribute to product development and marketing. He will address both of
the company’s Project Portfolio Management (PPM) products, Planisware
Enterprise and Orchestra, which have advanced the PPM experience for
thousands of users around the world.
“I feel genuinely honored to join Planisware in this newly created
position and am delighted to be working with our global team to further
enrich our users’ PPM experience,” said Mr. Light. “I have long admired
Planisware’s support for innovation and the favorable impact that its
products and services have had on companies’ strategic alignment and
flexible execution. I aim to contribute to the company’s leadership in
enhancing PPM in IT, product development, and engineering organizations,
whether via Planisware’s Enterprise PPM product or its Collaborative PPM
product, Orchestra.”
Mr. Light joins Planisware from Gartner Inc., where he served as
Research Vice President for the Program & Portfolio Management research
group and led its cross-disciplinary PPM Research Community for many
years. Prior to Gartner, he led a line of engineering publications at
Auerbach Publishers, and managed a pre-Web software provider of online
consumer information, American Videotex.
Planisware is a global provider of Project Portfolio Management software
solutions designed to support product development, engineering, and IT
business processes. It has set the standard for PPM with scalable and
robust program planning, resource management, and cost control, with
innovative features like Planisware’s Extended Enterprise and Activetab,
and Orchestra PPM’s Collaborative Team Forums. For over 20 years the
company has helped customers excel at innovation and in executing
strategy. Today, over 500 organizations worldwide rely on Planisware
solutions to manage their portfolios, programs, projects, and resources.
A global organization, Planisware offices are located in the United
States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan.
Planisware and the Planisware logo are trademarks of Planisware.
