Matt Light Joins Planisware as Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development

Planisware today announced that Matt Light, former Research Vice President with Gartner Inc., has joined Planisware in a newly created position, as a vice president and member of the executive team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005172/en/

Planisware welcomes Matt Light as new VP, Strategy and Corporate Development. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Please join me in welcoming Matt Light to our team!” Antoine Villata, CEO, Planisware USA, Inc. said to employees gathered for the company’s kick-off this year in Costa Rica. “Through his work on Gartner’s PPM ‘Magic Quadrant,’ Matt has driven innovation in our market and he stresses, as we do, the importance of the whole customer experience, from product to service. He has proven to be a thought leader throughout his career and will help immensely in meeting our ambitious growth goals.”

As Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development, Mr. Light will help guide Planisware’s strategic direction, develop partnerships and alliances, explore acquisitions, support analyst relations, and contribute to product development and marketing. He will address both of the company’s Project Portfolio Management (PPM) products, Planisware Enterprise and Orchestra, which have advanced the PPM experience for thousands of users around the world.

“I feel genuinely honored to join Planisware in this newly created position and am delighted to be working with our global team to further enrich our users’ PPM experience,” said Mr. Light. “I have long admired Planisware’s support for innovation and the favorable impact that its products and services have had on companies’ strategic alignment and flexible execution. I aim to contribute to the company’s leadership in enhancing PPM in IT, product development, and engineering organizations, whether via Planisware’s Enterprise PPM product or its Collaborative PPM product, Orchestra.”

Mr. Light joins Planisware from Gartner Inc., where he served as Research Vice President for the Program & Portfolio Management research group and led its cross-disciplinary PPM Research Community for many years. Prior to Gartner, he led a line of engineering publications at Auerbach Publishers, and managed a pre-Web software provider of online consumer information, American Videotex.

Planisware is a global provider of Project Portfolio Management software solutions designed to support product development, engineering, and IT business processes. It has set the standard for PPM with scalable and robust program planning, resource management, and cost control, with innovative features like Planisware’s Extended Enterprise and Activetab, and Orchestra PPM’s Collaborative Team Forums. For over 20 years the company has helped customers excel at innovation and in executing strategy. Today, over 500 organizations worldwide rely on Planisware solutions to manage their portfolios, programs, projects, and resources.

A global organization, Planisware offices are located in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan.

Planisware and the Planisware logo are trademarks of Planisware.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005172/en/