Matt McKeever Named Choice Logistics Chief Executive Officer

02/25/2020 | 01:31pm EST

Choice Logistics Executive Chairman Michael Katz announced this month, that the company has named Matthew McKeever as its Chief Executive Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005789/en/

Matthew W. McKeever Chief Executive Officer Choice Logistics (Photo: Business Wire)

Matthew W. McKeever Chief Executive Officer Choice Logistics (Photo: Business Wire)

As the CEO, he is responsible for the overall vision of the company. Matthew is highly adept at deploying technology and organizational strategies that deliver innovation and world class service delivery to clients.

McKeever joined Choice as EVP, Chief Financial Officer in 2015. In 2016, he was promoted to EVP, Chief Operating Officer, and advanced to President in 2018. “It has been two years since Matt assumed the President’s role and I can proudly say that they have been the two most transformative years in the history of the company. From making tough decisions with regard to specific clients, to rebuilding the organizational structures of many of our internal departments, Matt has led the charge in strengthening the company as a whole,” Katz added.

About Choice Logistics

For nearly 60 years, Choice has helped the world’s leading companies enter new markets, scale and grow faster. We offer clients a single point of contact, global resources and expertise to deliver end-to-end supply-chain strategy and execution via customized, comprehensive, integrated solutions including transportation management, finished goods distribution, returns management, and global trade solutions. Choice leverages proprietary technology to deliver these solutions across its global infrastructure which includes ten, strategically located, distribution centers and 450 forward stocking locations on six continents and more than 100 countries with the ability to activate hundreds more at a moment's notice. As a pioneer in the service supply chain industry, Choice Logistics has remained the authority and clear choice to enabling and differentiating our clients’ supply chain.

For more information, please visit www.choicelogistics.com, or call (800) 861-6900.


© Business Wire 2020
