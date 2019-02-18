Log in
Matt Spencer Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of WCA

02/18/2019 | 03:32pm EST

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WCA Waste Corporation today announced that Senior Vice President of Operations, Matt Spencer, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective March 1, 2019.

Matt Spencer, Chief Operating Officer of WCA

Mr. Spencer is a 3-year veteran of WCA who has a total of 15 years of experience in the solid waste industry.  He has served WCA as the Senior Vice President of Operations for the last 2 years, responsible for day-to-day operations throughout WCA, including Safety, Collection Operations, Sales and Marketing, Landfill Operations, and Fleet and Procurement activities.

"Since joining WCA, Matt has distinguished himself as a dynamic operational leader," said Bill Caesar, CEO, WCA.  "His demonstrated ability to lead Operations, his focus on executing our strategy, and his exceptional relationship skills will be tremendous assets in this new role.  Matt is highly respected among employees, board members, and customers alike and I couldn't be more pleased about his success."

ABOUT WCA
WCA is a vertically integrated non-hazardous solid waste management company providing waste collection, transfer, and material processing and disposal services.  WCA commenced business operations in 2000 in Houston, Texas and has expanded under the guidance of a veteran management team to serve over half a million residential and commercial/industrial customers in eleven states. WCA maintains a team of experienced, diverse, knowledgeable and caring people with more than 1,500 customer service-orientated employees and a fleet over 850 vehicles.
Learn more at wcawaste.com.

Contact:
Mike Roy
mroy@wcamerica.com

 

WCA Waste Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/WCA Waste Corporation)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matt-spencer-promoted-to-chief-operating-officer-of-wca-300797478.html

SOURCE WCA Waste Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
