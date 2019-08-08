Log in
Mattel Investigated for Securities Fraud by Block & Leviton After Whistleblower Letter Causes Cancellation of Bond Offering – Investors Are Encouraged to Contact The Firm

08/08/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

BOSTON, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation firm, is investigating whether Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

Mattel announced today in an SEC filing that it was canceling a planned debt offering in order to investigate an “anonymous whistleblower letter.”

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mattel common stock and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joseph McClellan at (617) 398-5660, by e-mail at jmcclellan@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/mattel.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked fourth among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

Block & Leviton LLP
Joe McClellan
(617) 398-5660 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
jmcclellan@blockesq.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
