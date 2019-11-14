Matter Communications : Adds UniFocus to Robust B2B Technology Client Roster

Integrated PR Agency to Help Workforce Optimization Company Achieve Business Goals

Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, social media, creative services and digital marketing — has been named the agency of record (AOR) for UniFocus, the industry leader in workforce optimization. Through a specially curated program, featuring media relations, awards, events and content, Matter will help cement UniFocus as the leading authority in the space.

“We were looking for an agency that would bring new, exciting ideas to the table,” said Chief Marketing Officer of UniFocus, Denise Senter. “Matter’s creativity and proactive efforts on the media front impressed us all around — I couldn’t ask for a better agency partner.”

UniFocus’ labor management solutions give managers in service industries the tools they need to significantly reduce labor costs while improving service quality. With UniFocus, brands get advanced technology that enables managers to forecast, plan and schedule with precision in a fraction of the time, coupled with expertise and training to help managers expand their skills in labor management and productivity.

In addition to promoting the company’s solutions, Matter will also leverage speaking opportunities, awards and events to amplify UniFocus CEO, Mark Heymann’s thought leadership. By staying on top of labor trends, laws and regulations news, the team will promote Heymann as a key source for commentary in national business press publications.

“Our decades of experience in the technology space gives us the insight required to establish UniFocus as a leader in the market,” said Matter President, Mandy Mladenoff. “Our team sprinted out of the gates, capitalizing on our strong relationships with trade and business press contacts to secure high-quality opportunities for UniFocus. I’m excited to watch our partnership thrive as we continue advancing UniFocus’ goals.”

With more than 180 professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Boulder, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing public relations, social media, creative and digital marketing firms in the country. Matter has won 12 “Agency of the Year” accolades in the past three years and has been recognized as a best place to work.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying public relations, social media, creative services, and search and digital marketing into strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with six offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, visit the Matter website.

About UniFocus

UniFocus is exclusively dedicated to providing the Hospitality, Service, Retail and Healthcare Industries with the most comprehensive Workforce Management systems and Financial Management tools available. UniFocus' Resource Management suite of hosted applications provides Budgeting, Revenue, Labor Management and Time & Attendance capabilities. Additionally, UniFocus offers a complete suite of guest and employee perception Survey Solutions, and mystery shopping evaluations. These products are focused on improving both top- and bottom-line performance, as well as the guest experience for the properties of UniFocus' partners. All of UniFocus' products and services are currently in use in over 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.UniFocus.com.

