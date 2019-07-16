Matter Communications : Launches Live Video Offering, mLive

Matter
Communications – a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, social
media, creative services and digital marketing – today announced the
launch of its live video initiative, mLive.
mLive enhances Matter’s
existing video offerings and combines the power of live video
storytelling and TV-quality production with the precise reach of digital
media distribution.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005250/en/
mLive produces live videos for brands across a wide range of original
programming: product launches and demonstrations, cooking and game
shows, interview and talk shows, thought leadership and corporate news,
as well as live shows developed around corporate events and industry
conferences. Every mLive show includes built-in distribution to
guarantee it reaches a brand’s specific audience – no matter the size or
location.
“Live video is exploding,” said Scott Signore, CEO of Matter. “With
video making up two-thirds of all internet traffic, we know this trend
won't change any time soon, which is why we’ve been investing in our
video team for years. Knowing the fastest-growing segment of video is
live broadcasting, we're thrilled to have mLive round out – and enhance
– our existing video services. No matter what kind of company you are –
technology, healthcare or consumer – live video is one of the most
effective ways to reach and influence audiences. mLive will provide the
creative and technical know-how as well as the targeted distribution
needed to elevate our clients’ brands and help them reach their most
important audiences.”
Matter has named George
F. Snell III as mLive’s GM and executive producer. Previously, Snell
was executive vice president of Integrated Media at Weber Shandwick,
where he co-founded and led the firm’s award-winning live broadcast
team, GoLive. Snell has produced more than 125 live shows for brands
across the globe, including Harvard University, Ocean Spray, Honeywell,
John Hancock and the Broad Institute.
“There’s a reason live video is so successful: People prefer live to all
other types of digital content,” Snell said. “It’s no longer a question
of why to go live, but when and how. mLive will provide strategic and
creative guidance and work closely with Matter’s award-winning video
team and fast-growing creative and digital teams to deliver this
cutting-edge creative content to clients.”
With more than 180 professionals across offices in Boston and
Newburyport, MA, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Boulder, CO, and
Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing public relations,
social media, creative and digital marketing firms in the country.
Matter has won 12 “Agency of the Year” accolades in the past three years
and has been recognized as a best place to work.
About Matter Communications
Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying public relations, social
media, creative services, and search and digital marketing into
strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and
build value. Founded in 2003, with six offices spanning North America,
Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across
healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets.
For more details on mLive, visit the Matter website
and read
our blog post on how live video is a gamechanger for marketing and
communications.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005250/en/