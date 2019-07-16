Matter Communications : Launches Live Video Offering, mLive

Offering Augments Matter’s Video Services; Will Be Led by Live Video Veteran George F. Snell III as GM & Executive Producer

Matter Communications – a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, social media, creative services and digital marketing – today announced the launch of its live video initiative, mLive. mLive enhances Matter’s existing video offerings and combines the power of live video storytelling and TV-quality production with the precise reach of digital media distribution.

mLive produces live videos for brands across a wide range of original programming: product launches and demonstrations, cooking and game shows, interview and talk shows, thought leadership and corporate news, as well as live shows developed around corporate events and industry conferences. Every mLive show includes built-in distribution to guarantee it reaches a brand’s specific audience – no matter the size or location.

“Live video is exploding,” said Scott Signore, CEO of Matter. “With video making up two-thirds of all internet traffic, we know this trend won't change any time soon, which is why we’ve been investing in our video team for years. Knowing the fastest-growing segment of video is live broadcasting, we're thrilled to have mLive round out – and enhance – our existing video services. No matter what kind of company you are – technology, healthcare or consumer – live video is one of the most effective ways to reach and influence audiences. mLive will provide the creative and technical know-how as well as the targeted distribution needed to elevate our clients’ brands and help them reach their most important audiences.”

Matter has named George F. Snell III as mLive’s GM and executive producer. Previously, Snell was executive vice president of Integrated Media at Weber Shandwick, where he co-founded and led the firm’s award-winning live broadcast team, GoLive. Snell has produced more than 125 live shows for brands across the globe, including Harvard University, Ocean Spray, Honeywell, John Hancock and the Broad Institute.

“There’s a reason live video is so successful: People prefer live to all other types of digital content,” Snell said. “It’s no longer a question of why to go live, but when and how. mLive will provide strategic and creative guidance and work closely with Matter’s award-winning video team and fast-growing creative and digital teams to deliver this cutting-edge creative content to clients.”

With more than 180 professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Boulder, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing public relations, social media, creative and digital marketing firms in the country. Matter has won 12 “Agency of the Year” accolades in the past three years and has been recognized as a best place to work.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying public relations, social media, creative services, and search and digital marketing into strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with six offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more details on mLive, visit the Matter website and read our blog post on how live video is a gamechanger for marketing and communications.

