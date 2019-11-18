Matter Communications : Named a 2019 Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe

Integrated PR Agency Recognized for Award-Winning Culture, Benefits and Values.

Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, social media, creative services and digital marketing — has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 12th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe.

Top Places to Work recognizes the state’s leading workplaces, voted on by the people who know them best — their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement across organizations of all sizes. Organizations are placed into one of four groups: small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 workers), large, (250 to 999) and largest (over 1,000).

“This is the fourth time Matter has been honored by The Boston Globe, and our 10th overall ‘best place to work’ win,” said Matter founder and CEO, Scott Signore. “There’s a lot of credit to be shared amongst our teams in every office for creating such a collaborative, fun, meaningful culture — one that really sets Matter apart.”

Since Matter’s inception, it has embraced the core values of integrity, inclusion, innovation and responsibility. From communicating honestly and openly, to creating a diverse, supportive work environment, Matter delivers success in its work and supports its surrounding communities. Employees are encouraged to volunteer regularly through a robust agency-wide “Helping Hands” initiative, and take part in a range of fitness and wellness activities. Matter’s highly collaborative team environment enables individuals to grow and succeed through in-depth training programs, mentoring and internal award programs. Matter ensures employees have the resources and support to deliver high-quality work in a positive environment.

“The companies that make our list are more than just decent employers," said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. "They make work fun, and they make their people feel cared for. Some of them even help employees realize dreams that go beyond their assigned role at the company.”

The Top Places to Work rankings are based on confidential survey information from nearly 66,000 individuals at 323 Massachusetts organizations, collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. From offering progressive benefits to empowering employees to help drive the company’s direction, each winner excelled at making workers feel integral to the company’s success — all while creating a fun, supportive work environment.

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency, unifying public relations, social media, creative services, and search and digital marketing into strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with six offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, please visit: https://www.matternow.com.

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

