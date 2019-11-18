Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Matter Communications : Named a 2019 Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 08:31am EST

Integrated PR Agency Recognized for Award-Winning Culture, Benefits and Values.

Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, social media, creative services and digital marketing — has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 12th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe.

Top Places to Work recognizes the state’s leading workplaces, voted on by the people who know them best — their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement across organizations of all sizes. Organizations are placed into one of four groups: small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 workers), large, (250 to 999) and largest (over 1,000).

“This is the fourth time Matter has been honored by The Boston Globe, and our 10th overall ‘best place to work’ win,” said Matter founder and CEO, Scott Signore. “There’s a lot of credit to be shared amongst our teams in every office for creating such a collaborative, fun, meaningful culture — one that really sets Matter apart.”

Since Matter’s inception, it has embraced the core values of integrity, inclusion, innovation and responsibility. From communicating honestly and openly, to creating a diverse, supportive work environment, Matter delivers success in its work and supports its surrounding communities. Employees are encouraged to volunteer regularly through a robust agency-wide “Helping Hands” initiative, and take part in a range of fitness and wellness activities. Matter’s highly collaborative team environment enables individuals to grow and succeed through in-depth training programs, mentoring and internal award programs. Matter ensures employees have the resources and support to deliver high-quality work in a positive environment.

“The companies that make our list are more than just decent employers," said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. "They make work fun, and they make their people feel cared for. Some of them even help employees realize dreams that go beyond their assigned role at the company.”

The Top Places to Work rankings are based on confidential survey information from nearly 66,000 individuals at 323 Massachusetts organizations, collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. From offering progressive benefits to empowering employees to help drive the company’s direction, each winner excelled at making workers feel integral to the company’s success — all while creating a fun, supportive work environment.

About Matter Communications
Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency, unifying public relations, social media, creative services, and search and digital marketing into strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with six offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, please visit: https://www.matternow.com.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC
Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aTurkey's SunExpress orders an additional 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes
RE
08:51aLABCORP : Announces Proposed Sale of Senior Notes
BU
08:51aNational Nail's STINGER CN100B Cap Nailer Receives 2019 Pro Tool Innovation Award
GL
08:51aANDROID BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS LIST : Best Early Moto, Huawei, LG, HTC, Pixel, OnePlus & Galaxy Smartphone Deals Shared by Retail Egg
BU
08:50aAlibaba's books close early in $13.4 billion Hong Kong listing - sources
RE
08:50aCapital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One CEO Interview with Talend S.A. CEO - The cloud business is exploding; Someday, all of Talend's New Recurring Revenue will be from the Cloud
GL
08:50aLYDIAN INTERNATIONAL : Announces Positive Decision From the Administrative Court of Armenia Rejecting an Attempt to Revoke the EIA Relating to the Amulsar Project
AQ
08:50aFORM 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS : Hayne Publishing Group PLC
GL
08:49aMAGAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:49aRegeneRx's Tβ4 Significantly Reduces Damage in Ischemic Acute Kidney Injury Model
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDA : Euronext, SIX Group launch battle for Madrid bourse
4AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group