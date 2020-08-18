Log in
Matter Health Achieves Record Growth: Top Healthcare Practice Adds 13 Recent Client Partnerships

08/18/2020 | 08:41am EDT

Integrated PR Agency’s Dedicated Healthcare Practice Sees Positive Growth While Continuing to Elevate Diverse Organizations Across the Healthcare Industry.

Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy — announces the continued momentum of its healthcare marketing practice, Matter Health, highlighted by the recent addition of 13 new client partners from across the healthcare continuum. The Matter Health team combines robust industry knowledge with the larger agency’s full range of capabilities to deliver comprehensive, integrated campaigns for healthcare industry clients, including frontline combatants in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are fortunate to work with a multitude of amazing organizations that are contributing directly to the fight against the ongoing pandemic,” said Ryan Lilly, Vice President of Matter Health. “We could not be prouder to partner with healthcare organizations that are doing such important work as we continue to grow and adapt together in the ever-evolving environment. We're grateful for the opportunity to tell their stories and help spread the message about the many ways they are advancing medicine.”

With talented professionals across Matter’s seven nationwide offices, this fast-growing group holds experience and expertise across a diverse range of healthcare disciplines – including health tech, consumer health, medical devices, payers and providers, pharma and bio-pharma, and nonprofits. In addition to a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, clients working with Matter Health gain complete access to Matter’s innumerable resources, including skilled videographers, designers and digital marketers.

“Matter just gets it,” said Brennan Mason, Chief Marketing Officer at Bridge Connector. “They conquer the challenges of boiling down complex, game-changing technologies while understanding and appealing to healthcare audiences.”

The Matter Health team recently added several notable clients to its roster, including:

  • bioAffinity Technologies, an oncology-focused company developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted therapies for early detection and treatment of cancer. The initial product, CyPath® Lung, is a non-invasive, fast and accurate test for early stage lung cancer, a disease that claims more lives than any other cancer.
  • BioStar Capital, a value-add investment firm focused on transformational medical device technologies in cardiovascular and orthopaedic medicine. The firm has invested in more than 30 med-tech companies, many of which have been acquired by a major medical device manufacturer.
  • Bridge Connector, a healthcare interoperability company changing the way healthcare communicates. With a suite of vendor-agnostic integration solutions and a full-service delivery model, Bridge Connector empowers vendors, providers and payers with the ability to easily integrate traditionally disparate, mission-critical platforms, such as electronic health records (EHRs), patient engagement solutions and more.
  • HMS, a healthcare technology company and leading provider of payment accuracy and population health management solutions. Founded in 1974, HMS is a publicly traded company with more than 3,100 employees in 25+ offices across the country, helping its customers save billions of dollars each year. The organization has signed a multi-year agreement with Matter.
  • LeadingReach, a care coordination technology vendor transforming the way healthcare institutions communicate and exchange patient data by building an industry-leading, connected provider communication network coupled with customizable clinical workflow management tools aimed at preventing leakage.
  • Panalgo (formerly BHE), a software provider that streamlines healthcare data analytics by removing complex programming from the equation. The company's Instant Health Data (IHD) analytics software empowers pharmaceutical manufacturers, medical device teams, payers and other healthcare organizations to answer their most pressing scientific, business and regulatory questions faster and more easily.
  • Proscia, a software company that is changing the way the world practices pathology to transform cancer research and diagnosis. With the company’s Concentriq digital pathology platform and pipeline of AI-powered applications, laboratories are leveraging new kinds of data to accelerate discoveries and improve patient outcomes.
  • SilverCloud Health, a leading virtual mental health company, enabling health systems, health plans and employers to deliver clinically validated, on-demand digital health/therapeutic care that improves outcomes, increases access and reduces costs. The company’s multi-award-winning mental health platform is the result of over 17 years of clinical research with leading academic institutions.

The team was also recently recognized for outstanding client work and distinguished team members:

For more information about Matter Health, visit our website.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy into content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with seven offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.


© Business Wire 2020
