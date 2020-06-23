Log in
Matter Unveils New Brand and Website to Amplify Integrated Agency Story

06/23/2020 | 08:41am EDT

Integrated PR agency’s revitalized website and brand design reflect comprehensive offerings that help diverse brands across industries adapt to their changing environments.

Matter Communications – a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy – today announced the launch of its new website and brand, further highlighting its unique market position to satisfy diverse organizations’ integrated marketing needs. The new site and accompanying branding are the culmination of Matter’s continued evolution and expansion into the key service offerings, industries and geographies to better support the world’s leading companies.

“Since we partnered with our first clients in 2003, Matter has focused on listening to and anticipating their business needs, so we can grow and develop strategic solutions to help them not only meet, but exceed their goals,” said Scott Signore, CEO of Matter. “Matter’s mission has always been to be the leading partner that brands can come to for the resources and smart solutions they need to be a disruptive player in their arena.”

Over the course of what has been a truly unique first half of the year, Matter has been nimble in supporting clients’ business needs with timely communications and marketing programs. They have launched four new expanded service offerings aimed at helping clients adapt to their changing environments and execute effective internal and external communications, all while ensuring business goals are met:

  • Precision Digital: Working with early-stage growth companies, startups, nonprofits and regional businesses with modest budgets and focused objectives, Matter’s Precision’s offerings expanded to leverage Matter’s digital marketing capabilities, ensuring best-in-class digital ecosystems that drive results.
  • Integrated Internal Communications: In response to client requests, Matter’s integrated marketing professionals established a line of offerings to support effective communications within organizations, leveraging a mix of strategic PR, writing, video, social media and design services.
  • At-Home Content Creation Series: Amidst the new work-from-home world, Matter’s robust creative and video teams developed a series of guides to help clients create rich, impactful content using smartphones, webcams, podcasts, animation and more – all from the comfort of home.
  • Strategic Influencer Activations: With over 15 years of experience helping brands drive results with influencer programs, Matter’s recent consumer survey further highlights strong opportunities for influencer marketing across brand categories, especially as digital media consumption grows due to social distancing.

“The work being done across Matter’s dedicated teams is a direct response to the evolving business demands of our clients and modern brands everywhere,” added Signore. “I am proud of Matter’s growth toward becoming the integrated agency and trusted brand partner it is today, and our new website and brand bring that story to life.”

Check out the new Matter website and brand design here.

With nearly 200 professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Portsmouth, NH, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Boulder, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy firms in the country. Matter has won 12 “Agency of the Year” accolades in the past three years and has been consistently recognized as a top place to work.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy into content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with seven offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.


© Business Wire 2020
