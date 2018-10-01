Log in
Mattermost Named a Cool Vendor in Employee Engagement and Enablement in the Digital Workplace by Gartner

10/01/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, a leader in new collaboration solutions for high trust enterprises, today announced that it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in the Cool Vendors in Employee Engagement and Enablement in the Digital Workplace1 report by Gartner, Inc.: https://mattermost.com/gartner-cool-vendor/.

The report notes: “Today’s enterprises have many standardized applications and services that help them operate effectively. But application leaders responsible for digital workplace applications still need to keep their eyes on the horizon for new ways of working.”

“We’re incredibly thrilled to be named a Cool Vendor by Gartner,” said Ian Tien, co-founder and CEO of Mattermost. “Mattermost is excited to be riding a groundswell of demand as privacy-conscious enterprises adopt our open source and commercial solutions to transform the way they collaborate. We remain laser focused on pushing the edge of new collaboration for high trust organizations so we can continue to delight our customers and partners, while meeting their custom security and sovereignty needs.”

Mattermost was created in 2015 by Ian Tien (CEO) and Corey Hulen (CTO), based on their experience with collaboration tools at an online video game company, to create a messaging workspace solution for the most trusted enterprises in the world.

Customers range from Global 2000 enterprises including two of the three leading banks, two of the three leading mobile phone companies, two of the three largest US federal agencies and two of the three largest aerospace companies.

About Mattermost
Mattermost offers an enterprise messaging workspace for teams to collaborate privately and effectively. Its scalable on-premises and hybrid-cloud solution provides a centralized hub for intra-company communications increasing agility, efficiency and innovation. Mattermost’s adaptable, open source platform unifies desktop and mobile messaging, integrating with vital applications to enhance personal productivity, team alignment and organizational competitiveness. The company is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit https://mattermost.com or follow @Mattermost.

1 Gartner “Cool Vendors in Employee Engagement and Enablement in the Digital Workplace” report by Adam Preset, Craig Roth, Federica Troni, Marty Resnick, Tuong Nguyen, Jim Hare and Christopher Trueman, 6 September 2018

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media and Analyst Contact:
Amber Rowland
amber@therowlandagency.com 
+1-650-814-4560

logoHorizontal.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
