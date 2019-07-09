Matterport : names former Google executive Jay Remley as Chief Revenue Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport , the world leader in 3D capture technology and data, has appointed former Google executive Jay Remley as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer.

With more than 20 years of business development, sales and operations experience, Remley has built and led multiple global go-to-market teams, from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Most recently, Remley was chief revenue officer for a Series A startup, assessing its readiness to scale and invest in go-to-market channels. Before that, he spent nearly eight years at Google in various executive roles where he led regional and global business teams across Google Enterprise, Google Commerce, and Google Cloud and Maps, with a focus on driving topline growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome technology veteran Jay Remley to Matterport's executive team," said RJ Pittman, CEO, Matterport. "Jay's experience will prove immensely valuable as we expand Matterport's services globally to new enterprise customers, partners, and developers who seek to deploy unique applications with Matterport's industry-leading 3D capture technology and spatial data -- familiar territory for Jay with his experience leading large-scale business units for Google."

Prior to Google, Remley spent 10 years at Seagate Technology where he led global sales operations before establishing and building Seagate's SaaS business between 2005 and 2010. As VP of product management & business development, he pulled together the vision, strategy and product roadmaps from four acquisitions and led the business development efforts to accelerate growth through strategic partners.

Remley also brings over 20 years of real estate investing experience and success as the founder and President of Mile27 Realty, where he has assembled a team of coaches that counsels clients on how to build wealth through real estate.

"I'm excited to join the Matterport team and help bring together the world of cloud technology with my passion for real estate," stated Remley. "The team has built an amazing platform that scales from SMB to Enterprise to meet a large market need."

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Remley serves as vice chairman of the board for the Lupus Foundation of Northern California, a group he has been involved with for the past 20 years. Combining his passion for finding a cure for lupus and his technology background, Remley serves as an advisor to several health tech companies that are leveraging technology to accelerate diagnostics and research to ultimately find a cure that will save the lives of millions of people living with chronic auto-immune diseases.

