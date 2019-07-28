Matthew Alford and Ginger Howell Take Championship Titles at 2019 Boston Triathlon

More than 2000 Competed in 11th Annual Event at Carson Beach

On a perfect summer day in Boston, Mass., Matthew Alford of Coventry, R.I. captured the title of Top Male athlete with a time of 1:42:35 and Ginger Howell of Arlington, Mass. captured the title of Top Female athlete with a time of 1:59:00 at the 2019 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon. Alford finished ahead of Evan Culbert of Johnston, Iowa, who place second with a time of 1:44:16. Stephanie McNamara of Somerville, Mass. finished second overall for women with a time of 2:00:11.

Matthew Alford of Coventry, Rhode Island was the fastest male finisher at the 2019 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon. Photo Courtesy of Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon

More than 2,000 athletes representing 42 states and 15 countries competed in the 11th annual Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon. The USA Triathlon-sanctioned event took place at the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) Carson Beach in South Boston. Boston’s only triathlon featured both an Olympic distance and a sprint distance race along with the Boston Corporate Cup Competition. The event combined a swim at DCR’s Carson Beach, a bike ride on DCR William Day Boulevard and a beautiful run along the South Boston waterfront.

“The Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon continues to grow year after year, building on more than a decade of success and establishing itself as a signature event for the city,” said Michael O’Neil, president of the Boston Triathlon. “The event brings together athletes of all ages and abilities, creating a race that draws professional athletes and first-time triathletes from Boston and across the country. But more than that, we are committed to being an event that makes a positive impact on the community. We look forward to many more years in the city.”

Many athletes raced as part of Boston Medical Center’s Team BMC program, where local athletes compete in New England’s premier athletic events, including the Boston Marathon, Falmouth Road Race, Rodman Ride for Kids and others. To date, athletes and corporate partners have raised more than $100,000 to help Boston Medical Center achieve Vision 2030, its long-term goal of making Boston the healthiest urban community in the world by 2030. Funds raised at the Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon will continue to focus on BMC’s programs and services which help members of the community who struggle with substance use disorders.

“The race continues to be a source of inspiration as athletes from all types of backgrounds come together to not only achieve personal fitness goals, but to raise funds for Boston Medical Center,” said Ted Truscott, chief executive officer of title sponsor Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “Columbia Threadneedle is proud to be a part of this event, and we give a special thanks to the participants, volunteers, friends and family who help make this event possible.”

In the battle for the Boston Corporate Cup, a friendly competition between Boston’s leading employers, General Electric defended the title they won in 2018. Columbia Threadneedle, who won the inaugural cup in 2017, placed second.

In addition to the sprint and Olympic distance events today, hundreds of athletes under the age of 15 competed on Saturday, July 27, 2019 for Kids Day at the Boston Triathlon. The day featured the USA-Triathlon Kids Splash-and-Dash event for athletes ages 7-15 and the Kids Fun Run for all athletes under the age of 7. Youth groups from across the city took part, including the South Boston Leadership Initiative and Youth Enrichment Services (YES), a nonprofit organization based in Boston that provides Boston’s youth with year-round outdoor enrichment and leadership programs.

The Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon is supported by Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Boston Medical Center, Bermuda Tourism Authority, Unit Nutrition, Kicking Horse Coffee and Michelob Ultra. For more information, visit www.bostontri.com.

About Boston Triathlon

The Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon is the only triathlon to take place in the City of Boston. The race draws athletes from all around the world, the country, the state and the city of Boston. Each summer, athletes descend on the South Boston waterfront for two days of racing. Now in its 11th year, the Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon is a fixture in the community, with Olympic and sprint distance triathlons, the Boston Corporate Cup competition and an all-ages Kids Day. The race is produced by ethos, a mass participation event organization created to bring athletes together through challenging and unique sporting events. ethos also produces the Lobsterman Triathlon in Freeport, Maine. For more information about the Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon or to register, visit www.BostonTri.com

About Boston Medical Center

Boston Medical Center is a private, not-for-profit, 487-bed, academic medical center that is the primary teaching affiliate of Boston University School of Medicine. It is the largest and busiest provider of trauma and emergency services in New England. It offers specialized care for complex health problems and is a leading research institution, receiving more than $119 million in sponsored research funding in fiscal year 2015. In 1997, BMC founded Boston Medical Center Health Plan, Inc., now one of the top ranked Medicaid MCOs in the country, as a non-profit managed care organization serving Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Medicine are partners in the Boston HealthNet – 14 community health centers focused on providing exceptional health care to residents of Boston. For more information, please visit http://www.bmc.org.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $468 billion* of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreadneedle.com/us. Follow us on Twitter.

*In U.S. dollars as of June 30, 2019. Includes all assets managed by entities in the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

