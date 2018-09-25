Matthews™ Arranges the $9.33 Million Sale of Silicon Valley Starbucks Portfolio

Matthews
Real Estate Investment Services™, the nation’s fastest-growing
commercial real estate firm, is pleased to announce the sale of a single
tenant Starbucks portfolio for $9.33 million in Silicon Valley.
With sites located in Alameda County, the 7th most populous
county in CA, Matthews™ Senior Vice President & Senior Director, Aron
Cline and Net Lease Associate, Jon
Prater led the transaction of two extremely rare 15-year absolute
NNN lease Starbucks properties. According to CoStar, these trophy assets
achieved cap rate records for a single tenant Starbucks in the county.
Built in 2018, the 3,049 square-foot Pleasanton location features a
drive-thru in an ideal coffee shop area with over 6,000 businesses and
75,000 employees within a 3-mile radius. The newly constructed property
is also situated in Hacienda which features over 11 million square feet
of existing, mixed-use, transit-orientated space occupied by over 650
companies.
Recently renovated in 2018, the 3,180 square-foot Newark property is
located in proximity to trophy retail assets and high traffic corridors
like the New Park Mall, a super-regional shopping center with 1.16
million square feet of retail space including over 140 stores.
The seller was a private developer based in Southern California. Due to
a successful pre-existing relationship with the seller, the deal team
was able to present off-market repositioning opportunities.
“We were able to successfully communicate the long-term intrinsic value
of the real estate based on strong real estate fundamentals, which in
turn drove a high value for our client,” said Prater. “The Starbucks
concept and success is driven by their ability to occupy great real
estate locations and in part why Starbucks has become a very attractive
triple-net asset to investors. Their strong brand recognition, stable
financials, high credit rating, and corporate guaranteed leases offer
investors a secure stream of income.”
The buyers were private investors based in California who were motivated
by their current position in a 1031 exchange.
“Both properties are in fantastic locations with affluent demographics,
high traffic counts, and generational intrinsic value. Our marketing
system truly came to play here as we have the largest active database of
investors and brokers in the entire country. Our unparalleled exposure
and traction proves we have the utmost capabilities to achieve market
leading prices and cap rates for our clients.”
With Matthews™ competitive marketing technology and expansive global
database, the Net Lease division has earned a reputation for excellence
in execution. For more information, please view our available
net lease inventory.
