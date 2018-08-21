Matthews™ Arranges the Sale of $11.6M Industrial Asset in Chicago, IL

Matthews
Real Estate Investment Services™ is pleased to announce the sale of
an off-market, DHL in one of Chicago’s thriving industrial submarkets,
Franklin Park, IL. The concrete tilt up construction building sold for
$11.6 million ($132 PSF) at a sub 6% cap rate and was facilitated by
Matthews™ Senior Associate, Maxx
Bauman.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005574/en/
The 87,464-square-foot logistics facility is located at the prime
location between the Tri-State Tollway and just blocks away from
America’s 2nd busiest airport, O’Hare International in
Chicago, IL. The transaction closed with the first buyer under contract
as it matched the buyer’s acquisition criteria perfectly being a rare
acquire at a mission critical site in an incredible location.
“Properties don’t trade often in this submarket, so we are pleased our
client trusted us with this transaction. It was a great opportunity for
both parties – the seller got an incredible price for a short-term deal
and the buyer added a fantastic piece of real estate to their
portfolio,” said Bauman.
The Matthews™ Industrial Division prides themselves on their unwavering
commitment to fulfilling their client’s investment goals. With their
competitive market knowledge and expansive global database, the division
has earned a reputation for excellence in execution in the industry. The
industrial team is currently selling dozens of industrial facilities
throughout the nation. For more information, please view
our available industrial inventory.
MATTHEWS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT SERVICES™ is recognized as an industry
leader in Industrial, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Multifamily, Leasing,
Management, Portfolio Disposition and 1031 Exchange programs. The firm
is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and serves clients throughout the
United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.matthews.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005574/en/