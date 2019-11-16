Mattress Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best Early Purple, Casper, Tuft and Needle Mattress Deals Compared by Deal Stripe

Sales experts review the top early Black Friday mattress deals for shoppers in 2019

Find the best early Black Friday memory foam, gel and pillow top mattress deals listed below, including instant savings on Twin, Queen and King-sized mattresses from Purple, Casper, Tuft and Needle, Tempurpedic, Leesa and more.

Best Mattress deals:

The trend of the mattress market continues to increase by 0.9% every year. The revenue per person is around $43.56 in 2019 according to Statista. Two of the leading brands, Purple Mattress and Casper, offer free shipping and returns to encourage customers to try their products. TempurPedic, Tuft and Needle, and Leesa create high-quality memory foam mattresses for their clients. Customer sales for all these companies include king, queen, and twin mattresses.

Why is Black Friday called ‘Black Friday’? One theory suggests the term ‘Black Friday’ came about because the Friday after Thanksgiving sees a significant boost in stores revenues with their sales figures going ‘into the black’.

