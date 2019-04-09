Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mattress Firm : Board of Directors Announces the Resignation of Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

HOUSTON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mattress Firm Board of Directors today accepted the resignation of Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Stagner.

Mattress Firm logo. (PRNewsfoto/Mattress Firm)

"We are celebrating Steve Stagner's incredible 23-year contribution to building Mattress Firm into the number one specialty mattress retailer. Steve's leadership has been critical through this period where we needed to return the business to positive momentum," said the Mattress Firm Board. "The Board is pleased with the speed of sales recapture, profitability and liquidity improvement to date. Mattress Firm is in a strong go-forward position as we look to the next chapter."

Stagner served as CEO from February 2010 to March 2016 and oversaw Mattress Firm's successful initial public offering in 2011. He began his career owning and operating the largest franchisee in the Mattress Firm network prior to joining the corporate office in 2005.

"It has been my honor and privilege to have served the passionate and hardworking team at Mattress Firm for more than two decades. I believe now is the right time to leave Mattress Firm and make way for fresh leadership because I am confident in the Board's expertise and strong business foundation," said Stagner. "I am looking forward to spending more time with my family after a busy year and will continue to root for Mattress Firm as they evolve and grow."

The Board has begun an executive search for a new CEO. During the transition, the Board of Directors will work closely with the senior management team to execute a strategy for operational growth.

"We look forward to building on the momentum we have achieved to strengthen the company, putting the customer at the center of all we do, and innovating so that we can thrive in this new retail era," said the Mattress Firm Board.

About Mattress Firm
Founded in 1986, Mattress Firm strives to help customers find the beds they want at the price that fits their budget. Mattress Firm is America's largest mattress specialty retailer, with more than 2,500 neighborhood stores in 49 states across the country and a dedication to delivering the best beds at the best value. Mattress Firm has a broad selection of mattresses and bedding accessories from leading manufacturers and brand names, including Serta®, Simmons®, tulo™, Sleepy's®, Chattam & Wells® and Purple. Committed to serving its communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, hosts three collection drives a year in communities nationwide to help foster children get better sleep so they can shape a better future.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mattress-firm-board-of-directors-announces-the-resignation-of-chief-executive-officer-300828444.html

SOURCE Mattress Firm


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:31pKX : Named as Google Cloud Global Technology Partner of the Year - Financial Services
BU
06:30pNETAPP : Is Named 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure
BU
06:24pWELLS FARGO : U.S. consumer watchdog says 'all options on table' for enforcing Wells Fargo order
RE
06:22pOil dips on global growth worry, possible output rise
RE
06:18pNASDAQ : Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date March 29, 2019
PU
06:16pdynaCERT Patent Granted
GL
06:14pINDIVIOR : Statement of Indivior on Grand Jury Indictment
PR
05:57pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
05:54pAPPROACH RESOURCES INC. : Announces Changes to Executive Management Team and Reduction of Corporate Overhead
BU
05:53pENTERGY : Lafont Named 2019 Chair of the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About