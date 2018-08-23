Maui County HI : Molokai Residents Urged to Seek Shelter Early

Wailuku, Maui - Molokai residents who intend to head to the evacuation shelter at Molokai High School are urged to go there early before rains have the potential to flood south facing shores, causing transportation problems.

Also, the Maui Bus and MEO transportation will end services tonight at 6 p.m.

Currently, Maui County is in an active Hurricane Warning. There is also a Flash Flood Watch and High Surf Advisory for south facing shores in effect.

Evacuation shelters will be open at 2 p.m. Shelters opened early at 1 p.m. for individuals with special health needs.

The following is a list of evacuation shelter locations:

Hana High and Elementary School

Maui High School (pet friendly)

Lokelani Intermediate School (pet friendly)

Lahaina Intermediate School

King Kekaulike High School

Molokai High School

Lanai High School (pet friendly)

At this time all DOE schools are closed. All state and county parks, pools and park facilities are also closed.

County landfills closed at noon today. As mentioned before, all Maui Bus and MEO transportation services will end this evening.