Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mauldin & Jenkins Announces New Subsidiary, Advisory Information Technology, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 03:13pm EST

Top 100 accounting firm Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Advisory Information Technology, LLC (AdIT) as a new subsidiary. Atlanta-based AdIT will augment Mauldin & Jenkins’ current IT capabilities to expand the depth of technology-related offerings the firm provides.

AdIT brings a strong track record of delivering a robust set of technology and financial services to clients in diverse industries, helping them enhance processes and increase efficiency while minimizing risk, fulfilling regulatory and compliance responsibilities and solving complex business problems.

As a growing regional firm, Mauldin & Jenkins has significantly increased its presence in the Southeast in recent years as well as adding new services to support clients’ growth potential. As a division of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC, AdIT will function as an independently operated subsidiary providing expert technology related support and services to a wide variety of clients.

Mauldin & Jenkins’ Managing Partner Hanson Borders welcomes the opportunity to join forces with AdIT and its founders, Jerry Jones and Matisse Long. “We believe that in addition to traditional business advisory and accounting services, it is critical that top-tier firms find new ways to meet client needs in an era of rapid technological change and an ever-evolving risk environment,” he says. “Our existing IT offerings have proven extremely popular. Having access to AdIT’s certified professionals and highly specialized skills will allow us to further elevate these services to meet the challenges and opportunities of a technology dependent business environment.”

“Their years of experience, specialized knowledge and commitment to excellence make AdIT a perfect fit with our values and our clients’ needs,” Borders continues. “I’m thrilled to have AdIT’s professionals as part of the Mauldin & Jenkins team and I’m confident our current and future clients will benefit from this additional resource.”

To learn more about AdIT or its services, please visit advisoryit.com or contact kcauley@mjcpa.com.

Mauldin & Jenkins is recognized as one of Atlanta’s Top 25 Largest Firms by the Atlanta Business Journal and a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting firm by Inside Public Accounting. With eight offices located across the Southeast (including Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee), the firm provides assurance, tax and advisory services to clients in a range of industries that include government, health care, construction, not-for-profit, financial services, film & entertainment, entrepreneurial, and higher education. For more information, please visit www.mjcpa.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pC H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03:39pNAVAMEDIC ASA : Private placement successfully completed
AQ
03:36pEXCLUSIVE : Chinese consortium Ecuagoldmining opens dispute with Ecuador over halted mine
RE
03:36pANNOUNCING ELEV8 : Digital Assets, April 14-15 in New York City, led by Anchorage, Morgan Creek Digital, Pantera Capital, NASDAQ, Gemini, Dominion Capital, Kelman PLLC and more
GL
03:35pHEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:35pSIMPLETIRE : Named 2020 Top Workplace by the Philadelphia Inquirer
BU
03:34pNEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL : Increases financing to $1.15 million
PU
03:34pTIPRO Responds to Flaring Report Issued by RRC Commissioner Ryan Sitton
PU
03:29pChanging Compensation Costs in the Detroit Metropolitan Area — December 2019
PU
03:27pEBM TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Its New, Commercially Available Ubiquitous Diagnostic Environment (UDE) App
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
5BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group