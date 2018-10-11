Mauna Kea Technologies : Announces Executive Leadership Transition to Support its New Phase of Growth

Regulatory News:
Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) inventor of
Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser
endomicroscopy (pCLE/nCLE) platform, today announced a leadership
transition intended to enable the Company’s next phase of commercial
success.
At the conclusion of a global executive search, the Mauna Kea
Technologies Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Robert L.
Gershon as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 22, 2018. A
seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience directing commercial
strategies and marketing execution for leading medical technology
companies, Rob was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Bovie
Medical (NYSE: BVX), where he oversaw the successful repositioning of
the Company’s product portfolio and commercial operations. Prior roles
included leadership positions with Henry Schein and Covidien (now
Medtronic). Rob has been serving as an advisor to Mauna Kea for several
months.
As part of the leadership transition, Sacha Loiseau will become Chairman
of the Board of Directors, where he can continue to contribute his
expertise, knowledge and experience in an expanded role.
"Working closely with Rob over the past six months, he has demonstrated
his deep industry knowledge, operating discipline and commercial acumen.
As a former CEO and marketing executive with a successful track record
of improving operations to position companies for growth and sustainable
profitability, Rob is highly qualified to lead Mauna Kea into its next
phase of growth,” said Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive
Officer. “I am most grateful to the exceptional teams I have had the
pleasure to lead for 18 years; they have done an amazing job building
the momentum to where we stand today and can take pride in the lasting
impact the Cellvizio® platform has and will continue to have on patient
care. This marks an exciting new chapter for Mauna Kea Technologies, and
I look forward to continuing to work closely with Rob and the Company in
my new role as Chairman.”
Robert L. Gershon added, "I share Sacha’s enthusiasm for Cellvizio’s
transformational nature and commercial potential both in the United
States and globally. Moreover, I am confident that my experience as a
CEO and marketing executive will allow me to build on the remarkable
foundation that Sacha and his team have created over the past 18 years.
I welcome the responsibility of building value on behalf of our
employees, shareholders and clinical partners.”
Christopher D. McFadden, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mauna Kea
Technologies added, "On behalf of the Board, I thank Sacha for his
tireless commitment to Mauna Kea’s long-term success. From the earliest
seeds of technology innovation, through product development, regulatory
approval, commercialization, a public offering and the development of a
global organization, Sacha has been the driving visionary of Mauna Kea’s
clinical and commercial potential. On a personal note, I am grateful for
Sacha’s partnership over the past four years and remain highly confident
that he will do an extraordinary job as Chairman. Likewise, I look
forward to serving as a member of the Board of Directors and to
supporting Rob in his new capacity.”
Additionally, the Board has appointed Christophe Lamboeuf as Deputy
Managing Director, reflecting his significant and valuable contributions
to the Company as Chief Financial Officer.
Molly O’Neil, incoming Chair of the Audit Committee noted, “In addition
to his important function leading our financial planning and reporting
activities, Christophe has become a trusted member of the Mauna Kea
management team. In his capacity as Deputy Managing Director, we welcome
Christophe’s expanded role.”
Finally, Jean-Luc Boulnois, Ph.D. has resigned from the Mauna Kea
Technologies Board of Directors. Christopher D. McFadden observed, “Both
Sacha and I are very grateful to Jean-Luc for his important contribution
as Director. We wish him continued success in his future personal and
professional endeavors.”
All of these changes were approved by the Board on Wednesday, October 10
and will become effective on Monday, October 22, following a planned
transition period.
Mauna Kea Technologies will host a conference call to discuss Q3 sales
results on Wednesday, October 18th, during which time Sacha
Loiseau and Christophe Lamboeuf will review Q3 results and introduce Rob
Gershon to the Mauna Kea investor community.
