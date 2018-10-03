Mauna Kea Technologies : Announces First Published Report of Live “Tele-Cellvizio®” Utilization In Vivo between Surgeons and Remote Pathologists

Results of breakthrough PERSEE trial involving live transmission and
robotized use of Cellvizio confocal miniprobe published online in Surgical
Endoscopy
Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext:
MKEA) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe- and
needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE/nCLE) platform, today
announced that new results from the PERSEE study examining the use of
Cellvizio during digestive surgery with live remote transmission to
pathologist, which were published this month in Surgical Endoscopy, the
official journal of SAGES (Society of American Gastrointestinal and
Endoscopic Surgeons).
This scientific publication,
entitled "Intraoperative confocal laser endomicroscopy for real-time in
vivo tissue characterization during surgical procedures", reports on
outcomes of 21 consecutive patients that underwent laparoscopic surgery
at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) in Paris, France, between
2014 and 2015. Endomicroscopic images were acquired using a robotized
Confocal Miniprobe™, connected to a Cellvizio endomicroscopy system that
allowed near-infrared illumination (at a wavelength of 785 nm). A live
audiovisual transmission was established between the surgeon and the
pathologist for real-time interpretation of optical biopsies, or
Tele-Cellvizio®. Intraoperative pCLE performance for the diagnosis of
suspicious nodules was assessed using corresponding surgical
histopathology as reference standard.
A previous study defined specific pCLE criteria based on ex vivo
benign and malignant peritoneal and hepatic nodules exhibited a very
high pCLE diagnostic accuracy of 93% for both the surgeon and the
pathologist [1,2]. This new study confirms that the criteria identified ex
vivo are well reproduced in vivo [3]. pCLE clearly allowed
the differentiation of inflammatory from malignant tissues when the
cancerous cells reached the peritoneal and hepatic nodule surface. pCLE
sensitivities and specificities were 67% and 100%, and 38% and 100% for
peritoneal and hepatic nodules, respectively.
“These results add to the growing evidence that the Cellvizio platform
can help surgeons make appropriate real-time decisions and eliminate
uncertainties during procedures,” said Brice Gayet, Professor of
Digestive Surgery at Institut Mutualiste Montsouris. “Real-time
intraoperative pCLE with near-infrared illumination provides additional
information in terms of tissue characterization, and, in combination
with tele-in vivo-pathology, allows interactive collaboration between
the surgeon and the pathologist during surgical procedures.”
Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea
Technologies, added, “The interweaving of Cellvizio technologies with
robotics, AI and digital multiplex transmission has been integral to our
product roadmap for many years. These results from the PERSEE study
represent one of many milestones passed already on this roadmap, as we
make Cellvizio technologies more and more compatible with existing and
novel surgical platforms. The body of clinical evidence showing that
Cellvizio can add significant value in cancer surgeries, by bringing the
same proven accuracy level in tissue characterization obtained in other
indications and helping confirm surgical margins in real-time, is
growing rapidly and we look forward to exciting new results.”
About the PERSEE project
The PERSEE project was awarded 7.6 million euros in April 2010 from OSEO
(now BpiFrance) in order to develop a robotized, miniature, flexible
endomicroscope for the minimally invasive exploration of the abdominal
cavity. Mauna Kea Technologies is the leader of this collaborative
project along with EndoControl, a developer of robotic solutions to
assist surgeons and physicians, the Institut des Systèmes Intelligents
et de Robotique (ISIR) at the Université Pierre et Marie Curie, the
digestive diseases department of the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris
(IMM) and the departments of Cellular Imaging, Gastroenterology and
Pathobiology of the Institut de Cancérologie Gustave Roussy (IGR).
[1] Angelo Pierangelo, Pierre Validire, Ali Benali, David Fuks and Brice
Gayet - “Diagnostic accuracy of confocal laser endomicroscopy for the
characterization of liver nodules”, European Journal of Gastroenterology
& Hepatology, 2016.
[2] Angelo Pierangelo, David Fuks, Ali Benali, Pierre Validire and Brice
Gayet - “Diagnostic accuracy of confocal laser endomicroscopy for the ex
vivo characterization of peritoneal nodules during laparoscopic
surgery”, Surgical Endoscopy, 2016.
[3] David Fuks, Angelo Pierangelo, Pierre Validire, Marine Lefevre, Ali
Benali, Guillaume Trebuchet, Aline Criton, Brice Gayet - “Intraoperative
confocal laser endomicroscopy for real-time in vivo tissue
characterization during surgical procedures”. Surgical Endoscopy, 2018.
About Mauna Kea Technologies
Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on
eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of
cancer and other diseases thanks to real-time in vivo microscopic
visualization. The Company’s flagship product, Cellvizio, has received
clearance to sell a wide range of applications in more than 40
countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, South
Korea, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea
Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com
