Mauna Kea Technologies : Announces the Publication in Surgical Endoscopy of Positive Results from Large U.S. Prospective Multi-Center Clinical Trial on Detection of Barrett’s Esophagus with Cellvizio®

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) inventor of
Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser
endomicroscopy (pCLE/nCLE) platform, today announced a new peer-reviewed publication
in Surgical Endoscopy highlighting positive results of utilizing
Cellvizio to aid in the screening and surveillance of Barrett’s
Esophagus. The article, entitled “Real-time diagnosis of Barrett’s
esophagus: a prospective, multicenter study comparing confocal laser
endomicroscopy with conventional histology for the identification of
intestinal metaplasia in new users,” reports considerably more sensitive
results when using pCLE in detecting Barrett’s Esophagus than the
Seattle Protocol, which is part of the current theoretical diagnostic
standard.
Dr Severson, MD, FACS, Co-Director, Minnesota Reflux and Heartburn
Center, and his co-investigators concluded in their publication that
“Monitoring gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is critical because
Barrett’s esophagus is associated with increased risk of developing
esophageal cancer. […] pCLE is considerably more sensitive in the
detection of Barrett’s esophagus than the Seattle Protocol. Overall,
pCLE provides a promising advance in Barrett's detection which will
likely result in superior identification of individuals at risk for
esophageal adenocarcinoma, even when performed by novice users.”
The study recruited 172 patients at 8 centers and led to the following
key results:
-
Novice pCLE users identified more than double the number of patients
with intestinal metaplasia (or Barrett’s Esophagus) than with the
Seattle Protocol: 99 vs. 46. This result was statistically significant
(p < 0.0001);
-
A blinded expert review of discrepant results between Cellvizio and
biopsies confirmed that intestinal metaplasia detected by Cellvizio
was indeed present in 56 of 61 patients with negative biopsies.
-
There was no statistically significant difference in performance
between novice pCLE users and expert review.
“This study appears at a time when the link between reflux disease,
Barrett’s Esophagus and esophageal carcinoma is widely publicized by
gastroenterology professional societies. The study demonstrates the
broad applicability of pCLE for routine esophageal surveillance,”
commented Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Mauna Kea
Technologies. “This publication establishes further validation to
Cellvizio’s superior sensitivity in the detection of Barrett’s Esophagus
compared to standard protocol and provides a major advancement towards
more accurate identification of individuals at risk for esophageal
adenocarcinoma.”
