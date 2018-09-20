Mauna Kea Technologies : Reports First Half 2018 Financial Results

Regulatory News:
Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext:
MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY, MKEAF) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary
confocal laser endomicroscopy platform, today announced its financial
results for the half-year ended June 30, 2018.
Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea
Technologies, stated, “Our performance in the first half of 2018, and in
particular the second quarter, reflects the investments we have made in
our commercial infrastructure and our focus on pay-per-use agreements in
the U.S. Placements of consignment systems in the first half of 2018
exceeded placements for all of 2017, suggesting that our strategy is
gaining traction. Furthermore, second quarter consumable sales were up
60% in the U.S., where we have directed the majority of our commercial
efforts. We believe that the continued expansion of our installed base
will support sustainable, long-term growth in recurring revenues.
However, the inherent lag between system placements and consumable sales
growth has temporarily impacted our gross margins. Overall, we are
gaining momentum and beginning to benefit from the strategic shift we
implemented in 2017 and are committed to driving future growth.”
First Half 2018 Highlights
-
As previously reported, sales declined 18%, primarily attributable to
the first quarter with accelerating momentum in the second quarter
-
Gross margin of 64% compared to 68% in first half of 2017, due to lag
between Q2 2018 placements and usage
-
Operational loss was €6.5 million (vs. €5.5 million in first half of
2017)
-
Net loss was €6.8 million vs. €5.8 million in first half of 2017
-
Cash and cash equivalents were €15.1 million as of June 30, 2018
First Half 2018 Financial Results
|
(in € thousands) – IFRS
|
|
1H 2018
(June 30, 2018)
|
|
1H 2017
(June 30, 2017)
|
|
Change %
|
Operating Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
2,707
|
|
3,285
|
|
(18%)
|
Other Income
|
|
525
|
|
469
|
|
12%
|
Total Revenue
|
|
3,232
|
|
3,753
|
|
(14%)
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Sales
|
|
(987)
|
|
(1,040)
|
|
(5%)
|
Gross Margin (% of Sales)
|
|
64%
|
|
68%
|
|
|
Research & Development
|
|
(2,235)
|
|
(2,196)
|
|
2%
|
Sales & Marketing
|
|
(4,376)
|
|
(4,211)
|
|
4%
|
Administrative Expenses
|
|
(2,069)
|
|
(1,664)
|
|
24%
|
Share-Based Payments
|
|
(43)
|
|
(183)
|
|
(77%)
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
(9,712)
|
|
(9,294)
|
|
4%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
|
(6,479)
|
|
(5,540)
|
|
17%
|
Net Profit (Loss)
|
|
(6,836)
|
|
(5,787)
|
|
18%
First Half 2018 Revenue: 25 total systems shipped with 16 systems
placed under consignment
As previously reported, the Company saw an 18% decline in sales in the
first half of 2018, primarily attributable to a 35% decline in the first
quarter, which was partially offset by accelerating momentum in the
second quarter. While second quarter 2018 sales were stable compared to
the same period prior year, we demonstrated 60% sequential growth driven
by a significant increase in second quarter consumable sales. The
Company shipped 25 Cellvizio systems in the first half of 2018,
including 16 systems placed under consignment, compared to 22 systems in
the first half of 2017, including 8 systems under consignment. The 16
systems consigned in the first half of 2018 not only represent a 100%
increase compared to first half 2017 placements of 8 systems, but also
exceed the 13 systems placed for all of 2017. In the first half of the
year, revenue generated by the pay-per-use program declined by 14%
compared to the same period prior year, as the limited number of sales
representatives operating in the United States in the first quarter
resulted in low utilization.
Clinical sales
Clinical sales in the US & Canada in the first half of 2018 were €1.3
million, a decrease of 7% compared to the same period last year. A total
of 16 systems were consigned to the U.S. & Canada in the first half of
the year, of which 11 systems were placed during the second quarter in
addition to the five placed during the first quarter, reflecting the
U.S. sales team’s early ability to execute.
Clinical sales increased by 29% in the Asia-Pacific region as the
Company continued generating top-line growth in China, driven by our
partner’s activities. This was offset by a 48% decline in EMEA coupled
with an 87% decline in LATAM as the Company continued to focus its
resources on the growth of its core clinical business in the U.S.
Pre-clinical sales
As stated in prior quarters, pre-clinical sales are by nature less
recurring than clinical ones, resulting in a difficult comparison from
one period to another. Pre-clinical sales declined by 23% in the first
half 2018 compared to the year-ago period.
First Half 2018 Consolidated Results
Gross margin in the first half of 2018 was 64% compared to gross margin
of 68% in first half of 2017 due to the time lag between the production
and delivery costs of the pay-per-use probes and the associated
recurring revenues. This effect is accentuated by the strong investment
in pay-per-use probes at the end of the second quarter, which has not
yet had a corresponding impact on sales.
-
Sales and marketing expenses in the first half of 2018, including
spending on clinical affairs, regulatory and reimbursement, were
€4,376 thousand, a 4% increase compared to €4,211 thousand in the
prior year. This increase was anticipated following the restructuring
of our U.S. sales team, which was completed in the first quarter of
2018, and reflects the Company’s commercial and marketing investments
required to support the deployment of the pay-per-use model in the U.S.
-
Research and development expenses in the first half of 2018 were
€2,235 thousand, an increase of 2% compared with €2,196 thousand in
the prior year. Taking into account the research tax credit, net
research and development expenses amounted to €1,726 thousand for the
first half of 2018.
-
General and administrative expenses in the first half of 2018 were
€2,069 thousand, a 24% increase compared with €1,664 thousand in the
prior year. This increase reflects unfilled positions in 2017 (Finance
and HR) as well as recruitment costs in the United States as part of
the reconstitution of our American sales team in 2018.
Total operating expenses, including cost of sales, amounted to €9,712
thousand in first half of 2018, compared with €9,294 thousand in the
same period last year. This amount includes €936 thousand in
depreciation and provisions, up €355 thousand from first half of 2017.
Operating loss in the first half of 2018 was €6,479 thousand compared to
€5,540 thousand in the prior year, reflecting the impact of decreased
sales [of €578 thousand] coupled with the increase in depreciation and
provisions [of €355 thousand].
Net loss in the first half of 2018 was €6,836 thousand compared to
€5,787 thousand in the prior year.
As of June 30, 2018, the Company had €15.1 million in available cash.
Cash burn (total cash flows excluding cash flows from financing
activities) remained stable at €5,860 thousand in the first half of 2018
compared to €5,689 thousand in first half 2017.
Mauna Kea Technologies had 98 employees as of June 30, 2018, compared to
90 as of December 31, 2017 and 81 as of June 30, 2017.
The consolidated accounts for first half of 2018 have been audited and
legal audit reports are currently being issued.
About Mauna Kea Technologies
Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on
eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of
cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic
visualization. The Company’s flagship product, Cellvizio, has received
clearance to sell for a wide range of applications in more than 40
countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada,
Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna
Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are
based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be
reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated
events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur.
Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and
uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document
of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets
Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on April 27, 2018
under number R.18-0429 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com),
and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the
markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking
statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown
to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not
consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these
risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances
or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from
the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements
expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the
information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to
subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe
for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.
