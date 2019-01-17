Mauna Kea Technologies : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Sales

Regulatory News:
Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) inventor of
Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser
endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announced its sales for the
fourth quarter 2018 ended December 31, 2018.
“We are encouraged by Q4 performance and the momentum created leading
into 2019. Our fourth quarter sales growth reflects the continued
progress we are making in transitioning our business model and focusing
our commercial efforts in high-growth procedure categories in the US
market,” stated Robert L. Gershon, Chief Executive Officer of Mauna
Kea Technologies. “Fourth quarter system shipments increased 211%
year-over-year, driven by strong adoption of our Cellvizio systems by
customers that see the value in our pay-per-use program. On a full year
basis, this program has driven increasing adoption throughout 2018, and
system placements in this program represented 323% increase over 2017.
Most importantly, these placements are driving solid growth in sales of
consumables – the key indicator of recurring revenue – which increased
17% year-over-year in total year 2018”.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Sales by Category
|
(in € thousands) – IFRS
|
|
Q4
2018
|
|
Q4
2017
|
|
% Chg.
Y/Y
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
FY
2017
|
|
% Chg.
Y/Y
|
Systems
|
|
874
|
|
653
|
|
34%
|
|
2,683
|
|
3,101
|
|
(13%)
|
Consumables
|
|
795
|
|
624
|
|
27%
|
|
2,812
|
|
2,397
|
|
17%
|
o/w pay-per-use program
|
|
327
|
|
154
|
|
112%
|
|
890
|
|
650
|
|
37%
|
Services
|
|
450
|
|
273
|
|
65%
|
|
1,265
|
|
1,188
|
|
6%
|
Total Sales
|
|
2,120
|
|
1,550
|
|
37%
|
|
6,760
|
|
6,687
|
|
1%
Total sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 were €2.1 million, up 37%
year-over-year. Fourth quarter sales growth was driven by a 34% increase
in system sales, a 65% increase in services revenue and a 27% increase
in sales of consumables. The year-over-year increase in total
consumables sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 was driven by sales to
customers in our pay-per-use program, which represented approximately
41% of total consumables sales in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared
to 25% in the prior year period.
Total sales for the full year 2018 were €6.8 million, up 1%
year-over-year. Full year 2018 sales growth was driven primarily by a
17% increase in consumables sales and a 6% increase in services revenue,
which offset a 13% decrease in systems sales in the period. The
year-over-year decrease in system sales was driven by the Company’s
strategic shift to a consignment model where units are placed, compared
to the prior selling model based on outright sales of systems in the
prior year period. The Company placed 55 new Cellvizio systems under its
PPU program in 2018, up 323% year-over-year. New system placements in
2018 drove a 37% increase in pay-per-use consumables sales.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Units Sales by Type
|
Units (#)
|
|
Q4
2018
|
|
Q4
2017
|
|
% Chg.
Y/Y
|
|
FY
2018
|
|
FY
2017
|
|
% Chg.
Y/Y
|
New Systems Sold
|
|
9
|
|
8
|
|
13%
|
|
26
|
|
30
|
|
(13%)
|
New System Placements
|
|
19
|
|
1
|
|
1,800%
|
|
55
|
|
13
|
|
323%
|
Consumable Probe Shipments
|
|
170
|
|
177
|
|
(4%)
|
|
663
|
|
606
|
|
9%
|
o/w reorders or pay-per-use
|
|
132
|
|
161
|
|
(18%)
|
|
594
|
|
491
|
|
21%
Total Cellvizio System shipments increased 211% year-over-year to 28 in
the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 9 total shipments in the prior
year period. New system placements under the Company’s pay-per-use
program represented 68% of total shipments in the fourth quarter of
2018, compared to 11% in the prior year period.
Total Cellvizio System shipments increased 88% year-over-year to 81 in
the full year 2018 period, compared to 43 total shipments in the prior
year period. New system placements under the Company’s pay-per-use
program represented 68% of total shipments in the full year 2018 period,
compared to 30% in the prior year period.
Total consumable probe shipments decreased 4% year-over-year to 170 in
the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 177 in the prior year period.
Consumable probe reorders and pay-per-use orders represented 78% of
total consumable probe shipments in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared
to 91% in the prior year period.
Total consumable probe shipments increased 9% year-over-year to 663 in
the full year 2018 period, compared to 606 in the prior year period.
Consumable probe reorders and pay-per-use orders represented 90% of
total consumable probe shipments in the full year 2018 period, compared
to 81% in the prior year period.
2018 Sales by Geography with split by activity (Clinical /
Pre-clinical)
|
(in € thousands) – IFRS
|
|
|
|
Q4 2018
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
% Chg. Y/Y
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
FY 2017
|
|
% Chg. Y/Y
|
U.S. & Canada1
|
|
|
|
1,317
|
|
631
|
|
109%
|
|
3,582
|
|
3,142
|
|
14%
|
Clinical
|
|
|
|
1,199
|
|
605
|
|
98%
|
|
3,181
|
|
3,117
|
|
2%
|
Pre-clinical
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
26
|
|
363%
|
|
400
|
|
25
|
|
1,516%
|
Asia-Pacific
|
|
|
|
289
|
|
666
|
|
(57%)
|
|
1,599
|
|
1,952
|
|
(18%)
|
Clinical
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
311
|
|
(10%)
|
|
1,407
|
|
1,229
|
|
14%
|
Pre-clinical
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
354
|
|
(97%)
|
|
191
|
|
722
|
|
(74%)
|
EMEA
|
|
|
|
505
|
|
164
|
|
207%
|
|
1,544
|
|
1,283
|
|
20%
|
Clinical
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
122
|
|
289%
|
|
1,001
|
|
816
|
|
23%
|
Pre-clinical
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
42
|
|
(30%)
|
|
543
|
|
467
|
|
16%
|
LATAM
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
89
|
|
(89%)
|
|
36
|
|
310
|
|
(88%)
|
Clinical
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
89
|
|
(89%)
|
|
36
|
|
310
|
|
(88%)
|
Pre-clinical
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
n/m
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
n/m
|
Total Clinical Sales
|
|
|
|
1,962
|
|
1,128
|
|
74%
|
|
5,626
|
|
5,473
|
|
3%
|
Total Pre-clinical Sales
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
422
|
|
(63%)
|
|
1,135
|
|
1,214
|
|
(6%)
|
Total Sales
|
|
|
|
2,120
|
|
1,550
|
|
37%
|
|
6,760
|
|
6,687
|
|
1%
Clinical sales
Total clinical sales for the fourth quarter
of 2018 were €2.0 million, up 74% year-over-year, driven by a 98%
increase in sales in the U.S. & Canada regions and a 289% increase in
sales in the EMEA region which offset a 10% decrease in sales in the
Asia-Pacific region and an 89% decrease in sales in the LATAM region.
Total clinical sales for the full year 2018 period were €5.6 million, up
3% year-over-year, driven by a 14% increase in sales in the Asia-Pacific
region and a 23% increase in sales in the EMEA region which offset an
88% decrease in sales in the LATAM region.
Pre-clinical sales
The year-over-year decrease in
pre-clinical sales was driven by the Company’s strategic focus on
clinical sales opportunities and, as stated in prior quarters, these
sales are less recurring than clinical sales which presents difficult
comparisons from one period to another.
Total pre-clinical sales were €158k and €1.1 million in the fourth
quarter and full year 2018 periods, respectively, representing 7% of
total sales and 17% of total sales, compared to 27% of total sales and
18% of total sales, respectively, in the prior period.
●●●
Financial calendar
Please note that the 2019 financial
calendar is available on Mauna Kea Technologies’ website: https://www.maunakeatech.com/en/investors/financial-calendar
About Mauna Kea Technologies
Mauna Kea Technologies is a
global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties
related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases
thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The
Company’s flagship product, Cellvizio®, has received clearance/approval
in a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the
United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more
information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking
statements concerning Mauna Kea Technologies and its activities. Such
forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Mauna Kea
Technologies considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no
assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking
statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to
numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the
registration document of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French
Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on
April 27, 2018 under number D.18-0429 and available on the Company's
website (www.maunakeatech.com),
and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the
markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking
statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown
to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not
consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these
risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances
or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from
the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements
expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the
information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to
subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe
for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.
1 US & Canada sales previously reported with LATAM sales as
Americas.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005579/en/