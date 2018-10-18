Mauna Kea Technologies : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Sales

Strong U.S. momentum with 400% year-on-year increase of consignment placements and 82% sequential growth

U.S. consumable miniprobes sales up 38% in Q3 vs same period last year

Global sales up 4% year-over-year, with global miniprobes sales up 31%

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY, MKEAF) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary confocal laser endomicroscopy platform, today announced its sales for the third quarter 2018 ended September 30, 2018.

“During the last quarter, we continued to work hard to improve on our metrics in the United States and have seen continued momentum generated by our sales team, with 20 more pay-per-use deals closed this quarter compared to 5 in the first quarter and 11 in the second quarter of this year. Furthermore, we recorded a sequential growth of 32.1% vs the second quarter of our Pay-Per-Use revenues which were up by 69.3% over the first quarter,” stated Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. “The positive performance demonstrates our commercial team’s early ability to drive Cellvizio® adoption and we look forward to the continued benefits of our growing usage in our installed base. In addition to our progress in the U.S., we are encouraged by positive developments in Asia-Pacific with increasing investments from our partner in China, driving a 17% increase in clinical sales versus last year. The timing is optimal for the leadership transition we announced last week. Rob Gershon contributes decades of global general management and product commercialization experience to Mauna Kea as our incoming Chief Executive Officer. I very much look forward to working with Rob and Christophe Lamboeuf in my new capacity as Chairman. ”

Third Quarter 2018 Sales by Category

(in € thousands) – IFRS Q3 2018

(September 30, 2018) Q3 2017

(September 30, 2017) Change % Systems 829 926 (10%) Consumables 820 674 31% o/w pay-per-use program 255 141 81% Services 284 252 13% Total Sales 1,933 1,852 4%

Total sales for the third quarter were €1.9 million, up 4% when compared to the third quarter of last year. Revenue growth was driven by a 31% increase in consumables, partially offset by a 10% decline in system sales, in line with the Company’s focus on its recurring revenue model. Importantly, revenue from our pay-per-use program increased 81% year-over-year and 32.1% sequentially from last quarter. The focus on pay-per-use revenue is expected to drive recurring revenue growth in future quarters.

Third Quarter 2018 Unit Sales by Type

Units Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Change % New systems straight sales (per unit) 8 8 0% New consignments placed 20 4 400% Probes 224 175 28% o/w reorders or pay-per-use 215 108 99%

Shipped consumable probes unit volume for the quarter was 224 units, an increase of 28% compared to 175 probes sold in the third quarter of 2017. Probe reorders and pay-per-use orders totaled 215 this quarter, nearly double compared to 108 for the same period in 2017.

The Company shipped 28 Cellvizio systems in the third quarter of 2018, including 20 systems placed under the Company’s pay-per-use program, compared to 12 systems in the third quarter of 2017, including 4 systems under the pay-per-use program.

The 20 systems consigned to the U.S. during the quarter reflect the U.S. sales team’s ability to continue executing on our pay-per-use model. These new deals closed in the third quarter increase the total number of consignment systems placed to 36 through the first nine months of 2018, for a total of 49, including the 13 systems placed during 2017.

2018 Quarterly Sales by Geography with split by activity (Clinical / Pre-clinical)

(in € thousands) – IFRS Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 9M 2018 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 9M 2017 Var (%) 9M U.S. & Canada1 459 866 939 2,265 824 556 1,133 2,511 (10%) Clinical 446 846 691 1,983 844 539 1,127 2,512 (21%) Pre-clinical 14 21 248 282 -20 18 6 -1 n/m Asia-Pacific 242 485 582 1,310 202 476 608 1,286 2% Clinical 242 319 567 1,129 171 262 485 918 23% Pre-clinical 0 166 15 181 31 213 124 368 (51%) EMEA 337 294 409 1,039 547 502 69 1,119 (7%) Clinical 74 259 193 526 219 419 56 694 (24%) Pre-clinical 263 35 216 513 328 83 13 424 21% LATAM 4 19 3 27 27 153 41 221 (88%) Clinical 4 19 3 27 27 153 41 221 (88%) Pre-clinical 0 0 0 0 0 0 - - -- Total Clinical Sales 766 1,443 1,454 3,663 1,260 1,372 1,709 4,345 (16%) Total Pre-clinical Sales 276 222 479 977 338 313 143 791 23% Total Sales 1,042 1,665 1,933 4,640 1,599 1,686 1,852 5,136 (10%)

1 US & Canada sales previously reported with LATAM sales as Americas.

Clinical sales

Clinical sales in the U.S. & Canada in the third quarter of 2018 were €0.7 million, a decrease of 39% compared to the same period last year, mainly due to the absence of capital sales this quarter compared to 3 systems sold in Q3 2017. The decline was expected due to our shift to a consignment strategy for capital equipment.

Clinical sales increased by 17% in the Asia-Pacific region driven by top-line growth in China, as the Company’s go-to-market strategy continues driving increased system placements. This was in combination with a 242% increase in EMEA partially offset by a 92% decline in LATAM.

Pre-clinical sales

As stated in prior quarters, pre-clinical sales are by nature less recurring than clinical sales, resulting in a difficult comparison from one period to another. Pre-clinical sales increased by 235% in the third quarter 2018 compared to the year-ago period.

2018 Quarterly Unit Sales by Type

Units Q1

2018 Q2

2018 Q3

2018 9M

2018 Q1

2017 Q2

2017 Q3

2017 9M

2017 Var (%)

9M New systems straight sales (per unit) 3 6 8 17 5 9 8 22 (23%) New consignments placed 5 11 20 36 6 2 4 12 200% Probes 106 163 224 493 125 129 175 429 15% o/w reorders or pay-per-use 101 146 215 462 115 107 108 330 40%

Importantly, shipped consumable probes unit volume sequential growth was 37.4% over Q2 which grew 53.8% over Q1 2018. Year-to-date volume sales of probes for reorder and pay-per-use were 40% up compared to last year.

