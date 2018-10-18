Mauna Kea Technologies : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Sales

Regulatory News:
Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) will host a
conference call today at 7:15 PM (CET / Paris time) / 1:15 PM (ET / New
York time) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2018 sales results and
to provide a business update. The conference call will be hosted by
Sacha Loiseau, CEO, Christophe Lamboeuf, CFO, and incoming CEO, Robert
L. Gershon. To access the conference call, please use one of the
following dial-in numbers at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled
start time and follow the instructions: USA: +1 646-722-4916 / FR: +33
(0) 1 72 72 74 03 / UK: +44 (0) 20 7194 3759. The PIN for the conference
call is: 20 00 60 09#. Following the conclusion of the live call, a
replay will be available for 90 days. To access the replay, please dial
one of the following numbers: USA: +1 646-722-4969 / FR: +33 (0) 1 70 71
01 60 / UK: +44 (0) 20 3364 5147. The passcode for the replay is: 418
794 707#.
Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY, MKEAF)
inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary confocal laser
endomicroscopy platform, today announced its sales for the third quarter
2018 ended September 30, 2018.
“During the last quarter, we continued to work hard to improve on our
metrics in the United States and have seen continued momentum generated
by our sales team, with 20 more pay-per-use deals closed this quarter
compared to 5 in the first quarter and 11 in the second quarter of this
year. Furthermore, we recorded a sequential growth of 32.1% vs the
second quarter of our Pay-Per-Use revenues which were up by 69.3% over
the first quarter,” stated Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief
Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. “The positive performance
demonstrates our commercial team’s early ability to drive Cellvizio®
adoption and we look forward to the continued benefits of our growing
usage in our installed base. In addition to our progress in the U.S., we
are encouraged by positive developments in Asia-Pacific with increasing
investments from our partner in China, driving a 17% increase in
clinical sales versus last year. The timing is optimal for the
leadership transition we announced last week. Rob Gershon contributes
decades of global general management and product commercialization
experience to Mauna Kea as our incoming Chief Executive Officer. I very
much look forward to working with Rob and Christophe Lamboeuf in my new
capacity as Chairman. ”
Third Quarter 2018 Sales by Category
|
(in € thousands) – IFRS
|
|
Q3 2018
(September 30, 2018)
|
|
Q3 2017
(September 30, 2017)
|
|
Change %
|
Systems
|
|
829
|
|
926
|
|
(10%)
|
Consumables
|
|
820
|
|
674
|
|
31%
|
o/w pay-per-use program
|
|
255
|
|
141
|
|
81%
|
Services
|
|
284
|
|
252
|
|
13%
|
Total Sales
|
|
1,933
|
|
1,852
|
|
4%
Total sales for the third quarter were €1.9 million, up 4% when compared
to the third quarter of last year. Revenue growth was driven by a 31%
increase in consumables, partially offset by a 10% decline in system
sales, in line with the Company’s focus on its recurring revenue model.
Importantly, revenue from our pay-per-use program increased 81%
year-over-year and 32.1% sequentially from last quarter. The focus on
pay-per-use revenue is expected to drive recurring revenue growth in
future quarters.
Third Quarter 2018 Unit Sales by Type
|
Units
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
Change %
|
New systems straight sales (per unit)
|
|
8
|
|
8
|
|
0%
|
New consignments placed
|
|
20
|
|
4
|
|
400%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Probes
|
|
224
|
|
175
|
|
28%
|
o/w reorders or pay-per-use
|
|
215
|
|
108
|
|
99%
Shipped consumable probes unit volume for the quarter was 224 units, an
increase of 28% compared to 175 probes sold in the third quarter of
2017. Probe reorders and pay-per-use orders totaled 215 this quarter,
nearly double compared to 108 for the same period in 2017.
The Company shipped 28 Cellvizio systems in the third quarter of 2018,
including 20 systems placed under the Company’s pay-per-use program,
compared to 12 systems in the third quarter of 2017, including 4 systems
under the pay-per-use program.
The 20 systems consigned to the U.S. during the quarter reflect the U.S.
sales team’s ability to continue executing on our pay-per-use model.
These new deals closed in the third quarter increase the total number of
consignment systems placed to 36 through the first nine months of 2018,
for a total of 49, including the 13 systems placed during 2017.
2018 Quarterly Sales by Geography with split by activity (Clinical /
Pre-clinical)
|
(in € thousands) – IFRS
|
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
9M 2018
|
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
9M 2017
|
|
Var (%) 9M
|
U.S. & Canada1
|
|
|
459
|
|
866
|
|
939
|
|
2,265
|
|
|
824
|
|
556
|
|
1,133
|
|
2,511
|
|
(10%)
|
Clinical
|
|
|
446
|
|
846
|
|
691
|
|
1,983
|
|
|
844
|
|
539
|
|
1,127
|
|
2,512
|
|
(21%)
|
Pre-clinical
|
|
|
14
|
|
21
|
|
248
|
|
282
|
|
|
-20
|
|
18
|
|
6
|
|
-1
|
|
n/m
|
Asia-Pacific
|
|
|
242
|
|
485
|
|
582
|
|
1,310
|
|
|
202
|
|
476
|
|
608
|
|
1,286
|
|
2%
|
Clinical
|
|
|
242
|
|
319
|
|
567
|
|
1,129
|
|
|
171
|
|
262
|
|
485
|
|
918
|
|
23%
|
Pre-clinical
|
|
|
0
|
|
166
|
|
15
|
|
181
|
|
|
31
|
|
213
|
|
124
|
|
368
|
|
(51%)
|
EMEA
|
|
|
337
|
|
294
|
|
409
|
|
1,039
|
|
|
547
|
|
502
|
|
69
|
|
1,119
|
|
(7%)
|
Clinical
|
|
|
74
|
|
259
|
|
193
|
|
526
|
|
|
219
|
|
419
|
|
56
|
|
694
|
|
(24%)
|
Pre-clinical
|
|
|
263
|
|
35
|
|
216
|
|
513
|
|
|
328
|
|
83
|
|
13
|
|
424
|
|
21%
|
LATAM
|
|
|
4
|
|
19
|
|
3
|
|
27
|
|
|
27
|
|
153
|
|
41
|
|
221
|
|
(88%)
|
Clinical
|
|
|
4
|
|
19
|
|
3
|
|
27
|
|
|
27
|
|
153
|
|
41
|
|
221
|
|
(88%)
|
Pre-clinical
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
--
|
Total Clinical Sales
|
|
|
766
|
|
1,443
|
|
1,454
|
|
3,663
|
|
|
1,260
|
|
1,372
|
|
1,709
|
|
4,345
|
|
(16%)
|
Total Pre-clinical Sales
|
|
|
276
|
|
222
|
|
479
|
|
977
|
|
|
338
|
|
313
|
|
143
|
|
791
|
|
23%
|
Total Sales
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
1,665
|
|
1,933
|
|
4,640
|
|
|
1,599
|
|
1,686
|
|
1,852
|
|
5,136
|
|
(10%)
1 US & Canada sales previously reported with LATAM sales as
Americas.
Clinical sales
Clinical sales in the U.S. & Canada in the third quarter of 2018 were
€0.7 million, a decrease of 39% compared to the same period last year,
mainly due to the absence of capital sales this quarter compared to 3
systems sold in Q3 2017. The decline was expected due to our shift to a
consignment strategy for capital equipment.
Clinical sales increased by 17% in the Asia-Pacific region driven by
top-line growth in China, as the Company’s go-to-market strategy
continues driving increased system placements. This was in combination
with a 242% increase in EMEA partially offset by a 92% decline in LATAM.
Pre-clinical sales
As stated in prior quarters, pre-clinical sales are by nature less
recurring than clinical sales, resulting in a difficult comparison from
one period to another. Pre-clinical sales increased by 235% in the third
quarter 2018 compared to the year-ago period.
2018 Quarterly Unit Sales by Type
|
Units
|
|
Q1
2018
|
|
Q2
2018
|
|
Q3
2018
|
|
9M
2018
|
|
|
Q1
2017
|
|
Q2
2017
|
|
Q3
2017
|
|
9M
2017
|
|
Var (%)
9M
|
New systems straight sales (per unit)
|
|
3
|
|
6
|
|
8
|
|
17
|
|
|
5
|
|
9
|
|
8
|
|
22
|
|
(23%)
|
New consignments placed
|
|
5
|
|
11
|
|
20
|
|
36
|
|
|
6
|
|
2
|
|
4
|
|
12
|
|
200%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Probes
|
|
106
|
|
163
|
|
224
|
|
493
|
|
|
125
|
|
129
|
|
175
|
|
429
|
|
15%
|
o/w reorders or pay-per-use
|
|
101
|
|
146
|
|
215
|
|
462
|
|
|
115
|
|
107
|
|
108
|
|
330
|
|
40%
Importantly, shipped consumable probes unit volume sequential growth was
37.4% over Q2 which grew 53.8% over Q1 2018. Year-to-date volume sales
of probes for reorder and pay-per-use were 40% up compared to last year.
About Mauna Kea Technologies
Mauna Kea Technologies is a
global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties
related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases
thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The
Company’s flagship product, Cellvizio®, has received clearance/approval
in a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the
United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more
information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking
statements concerning Mauna Kea Technologies and its activities. Such
forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Mauna Kea
Technologies considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no
assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking
statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to
numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the
registration document of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French
Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on
April 27, 2018 under number D.18-0429 and available on the Company's
website (www.maunakeatech.com),
and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the
markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking
statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown
to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not
consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these
risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances
or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from
the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements
expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the
information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to
subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe
for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.
