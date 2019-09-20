Log in
Maureen O'Shea-Stone Joins Atwell's Environmental Team

09/20/2019 | 05:29pm EDT

Atwell, LLC is pleased to welcome Maureen O’Shea-Stone to our environmental team as Project Director. Based in Atwell’s Lakewood office, she will serve as a senior technical advisor in support of development permitting and impact assessment projects.

O’Shea-Stone has more than 38 years of experience in natural resource management, county and local government planning, land and energy development, as well as mine reclamation and closure, and hazardous waste site remediation. Her technical experience includes integrating cutting-edge technologies into project management for environmental and biological inventories and assessments; natural resource management planning, including site reclamation and restoration; environmental and ecological permitting, and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) compliance.

O’Shea-Stone specializes in managing multi-disciplinary teams on large-scale and complex permitting projects for clients across a range of industries, including power and energy, waste management and mining. She has notable success managing turn-key processes for challenging Environmental Assessments (EA) and Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) for a number of federal agencies.

“Maureen’s passion for supporting clients as a strategic advisor, and diverse project skills and knowledge, make a great addition to our team,” says Chris Rutledge, Vice President, Environmental Services, “Her business acumen and environmental services background will directly contribute to the growth of Atwell’s environmental team and is a terrific resource for our clients.”

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right of way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.


© Business Wire 2019
